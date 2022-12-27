fb-pixel Skip to main content
NEW YEAR'S CELEBRATION

Recipe: Toast the new year with a platter of flaky leek and Gruyere hand pies

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,Updated December 27, 2022, 43 minutes ago
Leek and Gruyere Hand PiesKaroline Boehm Goodnick

Makes 16

Savory hand pies -- stuffed pastries that you can fit in your hand -- are a unique and very portable appetizer ideal for a holiday gathering. Here, the pastry rounds are filled with leeks and Gruyere cheese, and baked until crispy and flaky. You can spread the prep out over a few days. Make the food processor dough, shape it into two disks, and store them in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. The creamy filling can also be made and refrigerated a day in advance. When it's time to roll the dough, rest it on the counter for 30 to 60 minutes, or until it is pliable but still slightly chilled. Then roll, stamp, fill, seal, and bake. The pies are best the day they're made, but baked pastries can be stored in the refrigerator and warmed gently in a 300-degree oven just before serving.

PASTRY

3cups flour
Pinch of salt
¾teaspoon baking powder
1teaspoon sugar
1cup (2 sticks) cold, unsalted butter, cut into 1-inch pieces
2teaspoons distilled white vinegar or cider vinegar
cup ice water
Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. In a food processor, combine the flour, salt, baking powder, and sugar. Pulse to blend them. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs and holds together when squeezed in your hands.

2. In a bowl, mix the vinegar and ice water. Sprinkle the liquids over the flour mixture. Pulse a few times until the mixture forms large clumps. It shouldn't come together to form a ball. Turn out onto a lightly floured counter. Knead lightly just until the dough comes together. Divide in half and shape each piece into a flat disk. Wrap in foil and refrigerate for 20 minutes.

FILLING

1tablespoon olive oil
2large leeks, thinly sliced (to make 3 cups)
Salt, to taste
1clove garlic, finely chopped
2teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
1tablespoon butter
1tablespoon flour
2tablespoons white wine
¼cup heavy cream
¼cup cream cheese
8ounces Gruyere, shredded (2 cups)
2tablespoons whole-grain mustard
Pinch ground nutmeg
1 egg, lightly beaten with 1 tablespoon cold water (for the glaze)
Coarse sea salt (for sprinkling)

1. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Have on hand a 3 1/2-inch cutter and a 3 3/4-inch cutter.

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the leeks and a generous sprinkle of salt. Cook, stirring often, for 6 to 8 minutes, or until the leeks are tender and turning translucent.

3. Add the garlic and thyme. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Stir in the butter. When it melts, stir in the flour. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Pour in the wine, and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more. Pour in the heavy cream, and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes, or until the mixture thickens.

4. Add the cream cheese and Gruyere to the pan. Lower the heat, and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes, or until the cheeses melt. Stir in the mustard and nutmeg. Set aside to cool, stirring occasionally.

5. On a lightly floured counter, roll a disk of dough into a very large circle about 1/8-inch thick. Use the cutters to stamp out 16 smaller rounds (3 1/2 inches) and 16 larger rounds (3 3/4 inches). Reroll the scraps as needed.

6. Place the 3 1/2-inch rounds on the baking sheets, several inches apart. Top each round with 1 to 2 tablespoons of the leek mixture.

7. With a pastry brush, gently brush beaten egg around the filling on the bottom circles. Cut 4 small vents in the larger rounds. Top each hand pie with a larger round, sealing them tightly with your fingers along the egg-washed edge. Press the tines of a fork into the outer edges to seal them.

8. Refrigerate the pies for 20 minutes. Set the oven at 400 degrees.

9. Brush the tops of the pies with egg and sprinkle with sea salt. Transfer to the oven and bake for 30 minutes, turning the baking sheets from back to front halfway through baking, or until the pastry is golden brown and the filling starts to bubble out of the vents. Remove from the oven and leave to cool for 15 minutes before serving.

