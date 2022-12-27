Salmon Wellington is a grand way to bid the old year farewell and greet the new one in style

With that in mind, I’m making a grand Salmon Wellington, a riff on the famous British dish, Beef Wellington. The salmon version, at least the one I like to make, consists of commercial puff pastry with a filling of duxelles, which is a saute of chopped mushrooms, and big flakes of oven-poached salmon.

I want to end the year in style. It doesn’t matter if the last 12 months haven’t been good, have brought anxiety, illness, loss, cancellations, and countless other big and little irritations. Think of it as welcoming in a new year that hasn’t yet had a chance to annoy us.

Advertisement

I’ve experimented with all kinds of homemade pastry, including a flaky cream-cheese and butter shortcrust, but honestly, don’t bother to make your own. Buy puff pastry — an all-butter brand like Dufour at Whole Foods Market or the house brand at Trader Joe’s, both in the frozen section — to streamline that part of this savory baking project.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Beef Wellington may have been named for the Duke of Wellington, an Anglo-Irish general in the British Army, and the victor at Waterloo in 1815. Others say the log shape of the layered pastry resembles the popular boot of the same name.

To make Salmon Wellington, you need two rectangles of dough, which are rolled out on a lightly floured counter. Lift one rectangle onto a rolling pin and ease it onto a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Use a brush to paint egg glaze (it’s just an egg beaten with cold water) around a 1-inch border. Spread Dijon mustard in the center of the rectangle and sprinkle it with panko or dry white breadcrumbs. The mustard flavors the layers and the breadcrumbs absorb any juices in the filling and keep the bottom crust crisp.

Advertisement

Now layer: Mushrooms go on the breadcrumb mixture, then flaked salmon. The other rectangle of puff pastry is set on top. If the edges aren’t even — they never are, so don’t worry — trim them with scissors.

Use a fork to press the tines all around the rectangle. Brush the pastry with egg. With the tip of a sharp paring knife, make very shallow cuts in the top pastry to form a crosshatch, lines on a diagonal going one way, then a second set of lines on a diagonal going the other way.

After half an hour in a hot oven, the rectangle puffs nicely, it stays secure all around because of the fork tines, the crosshatch bursts open a little, and the pastry is delightfully crisp. Don’t pull it from the oven too early; you want a really nice golden crust.

After you let the Wellington settle for a few minutes, lift it onto a board or stone slab and halve it lengthwise down the middle, then cut across into squares. Garnish it with watercress or microgreens or parsley leaves.

It’s dramatic and beautiful. It feeds the eyes and the soul. It makes you feel like you accomplished something, which of course you did. Greet the new year with flair.









Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.