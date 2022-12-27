Seabiscuit’s Andrew Platt rises to the occasion in the old KO Catering & Pies space

Before there was a Seabiscuit, there was a Biscuit. Tell me about that.

East Somerville’s Andrew Platt, 51, runs Seabiscuit — not the horse, but the bakery that took over the KO Catering & Pies space in East Boston in September 2021. He and his wife, Greta, had run Somerville’s Biscuit bakery since 2004; when their lease ended, they decamped to Bow Market while searching for a permanent home. Now, they sell a mix of their signature baked goods and KO’s beloved Aussie meat pies. It’s a far cry from Platt’s childhood in Southern California, where he craved nothing more than cafeteria food. He did not come East for yeast, however. But a part-time college job at the long-gone Wheatstone Baking Company (he studied music at the New England Conservatory) made him reconsider his career ambitions.

My wife, Greta, and I owned a bakery called the Biscuit in Somerville for 17 years. Then we spent a year during the pandemic at Bow Market as a greatly reduced-size Biscuit. And then we found out about the sale of KO Pies. We thought: “What’s the craziest thing we could do during the middle of a pandemic but buy an Australian meat pie shop in the shipyard in East Boston?” We needed a challenge. We’d gotten comfortable with what we were doing. We were very sad to have lost our location in Somerville. The lease just wasn’t renewed. It really challenged us and made us bake in very different ways than we had in the past.

Somerville and East Boston are two very different spots.

They certainly are. We’d stumbled upon KO Pies probably about seven years ago. We’d taken our kids to go see a traveling circus that was from Australia. In their program notes, they had a special thank you to KO Meat Pies for supplying Australian meat pies. I’d never, ever heard of this place. And so we looked it up and traveled out here, and we just fell in love with it. We were sitting inside, it was cold outside, and they were playing Australian rules football on the television. You could buy Australian candy. It just was a very special experience. Later, we celebrated one of our children’s birthdays here, and it just always held a special place in our hearts.

When nearing the end of our one year at Bow Market, when I saw the listing and an email that this place was for sale, I just looked at my wife, and she said: “Let’s do that.” And so we did do that. We’re the Biscuit by the sea, so we’re the Seabiscuit.

How did you two meet?

My wife is from Russia. She came here when she was 20 years old, spoke no English. She put herself through college by working in restaurants. She mastered English and was working front of the house for L’Espalier, then went into management for L’Espalier and Sel de la Terre. She was at the top of her game, back when it was a four-story townhouse. Just a gorgeous place.

And I had put myself through music school by working in restaurants. I worked in a couple of bakeries that no longer exist. I worked at, um, Wheatstone Bakery and the Blacksmith House Bakery. Then I ended up at a restaurant as the pastry chef at a restaurant in Cambridge called Daddy-O’s. The owners and I became very close friends. They sort of gave me the keys to the place and let me do what I wanted to do in there. About that time, Greta and I met at a bar, the Casablanca.

I was on a date with somebody else, as was she. We kept making eyes at one another. Eventually, we got to talking, and we ditched our dates.

I felt terribly about it for a while. But then we got married and had kids and owned a business, and we’ve been doing this for almost 25 years.

What’s your favorite stuff in the menu now?

At our old location, we were very much known for sweet and savory scones: lemon scones, blueberry, cornmeal scones. We are still supplying those here at Seabiscuit every day. We get a lot of people who make the trek over here to buy a dozen or two at a time. We kept all the recipes from KO, and we’re still featuring a lot of the classic pies that they had. When we purchased the business, we purchased the recipes and we kept all of the employees who had been here. It was a really great transition for us because we taught them what we knew from our baking experience, and they taught us how to run this place.

We have the pneumatic pie press that was specially designed for KO, for pressing out pie shells. We’re experimenting all the time with savory pies. We just featured a curried rice and egg pie with smoked salmon that we smoked in-house. In November, we had a turkey pot pie with pork sausage and cranberries — our mini-Thanksgiving pie. So we’re doing a lot of experimentation here. We still have plenty of Australians and New Zealanders who show up and demand to have their beef stew pie with brown sauce on top, and eat it with one hand.

How did you get involved in cooking? Any formative baking memories?

I grew up in Southern California. I had a very complicated relationship with food. My mom was a homemaker, and she was a great cook. She insisted on making me school lunch, and I hated it. All I wanted was cafeteria food like everyone else. I used to bring home the sandwiches that she would make. I wouldn’t eat them, and I’d stick them back in my closet. And it was a perfect solution, until we moved, and the movers found the stacks of rotting sandwiches in the back of my closet. I was found out.

At college, there was a bakery a couple doors down from my building in the Fenway area called Wheatstone. They had a sign in the window, and I walked in and wrote my name down on a bag with my phone number. That afternoon, the owner called and asked me if I had any experience, and I said no. And he said: “Well, why don’t you come down and try it out tomorrow?” So I did. And I just found the entire experience of working in a bakery, the smell of a bakery, the work ethic of a bakery, very much like my classical music life: dedicated to a craft and looking at the long game. Things don’t come easily.

You’ve been here for a while. Do you have favorite places that no longer exist that you really miss?

T.T. the Bear’s, which was right around the corner from the Middle East. I was in bands and probably played there more than 50 times. I do miss the Middle East. They keep trying to change Central Square, but it remains the same. And I did love the Casablanca in Harvard Square. I had a wonderful experience working at Daddy-O’s on Hampshire Street. They had nine great years.

Where do you love to hang out now?

I wish that I had the time to go hang out at places in East Somerville. The Winter Hill Brewery is fantastic. It’s a warm, homey, wonderful place. It’s a block away from our house. My favorite place in East Boston is Tawakal Halal Café. They have incredible chapati wraps. They’re fantastic. There’s another place in East Boston, Taqueria Jalisco. They are a fantastic straight-up Mexican — very much like my Southern California ties.

Time for quick questions. Because you’re a musician: Favorite band?

Fugazi.

What instruments do you play?

Guitar, bass, drums, piano, clarinet.

What school did you come here to attend?

New England Conservatory.

How is baking like music? Is there any overlap?

Absolutely. I was a classical guitarist. It requires you to spend a lot of time by yourself practicing the same thing over and over and over again. And that’s what baking is. Even if you’re in a room full of other bakers, you’re very attentive to the one thing you’re doing with your hands. Both are solitary activities for me, regardless of whether or not I’m in a room full of people.

Favorite snack?

We have these Vermont cheese curds at work. We use them for a variety of things. We make a poutine with lamb gravy over wedges. Every once in a while, a cheese curd finds its way into my hands and into my mouth.

Did you let your kids eat sweets growing up? Or were you a health-food-conscious parent?

We were very food-conscious. We’ve really tried to keep them away from sugar and carbohydrates. I do remember the first time my son was allowed to try a pastry that we make, a cinnamon twist. He ate the whole thing and then was just bouncing off the ceiling afterward. So we said, “Let’s cool it on that.” My kids have a very good relationship with food. They’ve been allowed to have some delicacies that come from the bakery. But we tend to be much healthier at home.

I admire that you don’t eat too much of your own product. That takes restraint.

I can’t remember the last time I ate a scone.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.