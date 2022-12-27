Ashland doctor charged in Jan. 6 insurrection probe appears in Washington, D.C., court

A citizen of both the US and Austria, Starer was also ordered not to travel outside the country.

Starer, 68, appeared by video at a hearing before a D.C. magistrate judge and didn’t object to the terms of her release, which will require her to notify authorities before traveling, refrain from excessive drinking or possessing narcotic drugs or other controlled substances without a prescription, and submit to drug testing.

Jacquelyn Starer, the Ashland doctor accused of punching a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, agreed Tuesday to surrender her passport, stay away from Washington, D.C., except to attend court dates, avoid drug use, and participate in a mental health treatment program.

Starer made her initial appearance in a Boston court on Dec. 20. She faces charges of felony civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

According to court documents, Starer was seen on body camera footage punching a police officer “in the left side of her head” as rioters entered the Capitol building and confronted authorities.

Starer, a specialist in addiction medicine and obstetrics and gynecology, was affiliated with Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Medical Hospital in Jamaica Plain, which last week identified her as “a per diem employee who is no longer active at our organization.”

She has also served as president of the Massachusetts Society of Addiction Medicine.

According to the state Board of Registration in Medicine, Starer did not have a record of any prior convictions and has never been disciplined.

Starer is one of 19 people arrested by the FBI’s Boston division, which includes Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, in connection with the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6. In total, more than 900 people have been arrested following the attack, prosecutors have said.

She’s scheduled to appear for a status hearing in federal court in Washington on Feb. 9.

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.