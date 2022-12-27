Ashtray emptied into trash ignited 2-alarm fire that destroyed Haverhill home

No one was injured in the fire, but the home was destroyed, they said.

Haverhill firefighters responded to a 911 call just before 7:45 a.m. reporting the blaze on Coffin Avenue and arrived to find flames and heavy smoke coming from a single-family home, according to a Tuesday statement from Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O’Brien and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

A two-alarm fire that left a Haverhill home “a total loss” on Monday morning began after someone dumped the contents of an ashtray into a household trash container, officials said.

Firefighters pulled water from the Merrimack River to fight the flames and received assistance from crews from Georgetown, Groveland, Lawrence, North Andover, and Salem, N.H., according to the statement. The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army assisted displaced residents.

Investigators found that the fire was caused by the dumping of an ashtray “into household trash in a screened-in hot tub room on the ground floor,” according to the statement. The smoking materials ignited combustible matter in the garbage, and the flames spread out into the home, officials said.

“Smoking materials have caused more than 2,200 structure fires in Massachusetts over the past five years,” Ostroskey said in the statement. “They are the leading cause of fatal fires here and nationwide. There’s no truly safe way to smoke, but you can make it a little less dangerous by doing it outside and using a heavy ashtray with water or sand. Never smoke in bed or when you’re drowsy or impaired.”

