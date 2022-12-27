Boston man’s bail revoked after charge of selling crack cocaine at Mass. and Cass

Smith was also ordered to stay away from the area around the Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard intersection, officials said. He is due back in court Jan. 12.

Robert Smith was charged with distributing a Class B substance as a second offense and arraigned in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court, where a judge ordered his bail revoked on a pending drug case in Roxbury and imposed bail of $2,501 for the new charge, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A 56-year-old Boston man who was arrested Monday and charged with selling crack cocaine in the Mass. and Cass area had his bail on a previous case revoked for 60 days at his arraignment Tuesday, officials said.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said Smith has a 20-page criminal record that dates back to the 1980s. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, Boston police involved in a drug investigation at Atkinson and Southampton streets saw what appeared to be several drug transactions between Smith and two other people, according to the statement.

Officers stopped the other two people and found both to have crack cocaine, prosecutors said. Police then saw Smith riding a bicycle to the MBTA bus station in Nubian Square, where he got on a bus to Roxbury Crossing, according to the statement.

Officers stopped Smith at Roxbury Crossing searched him, finding two knives and $1,941 in cash, including a $1 gold coin of the type given to drug users participating in a needle exchange program, the statement said.

“Our primary targets at Mass and Cass are not the many individuals who find themselves there because of dependency issues, or homelessness issues, or mental health issues,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “Our targets are the people who prey on them, by either supplying them with drugs or exploiting them for sex trafficking work.”

Advertisement

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.