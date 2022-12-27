Brockton mother convicted of murder in 2018 killings of her two young sons

A Brockton woman accused of killing her two young sons in 2018 was convicted Tuesday in Plymouth Superior Court on two counts of first-degree murder and one charge of witness intimidation, officials said.

A jury found Latarsha Sanders guilty after deliberating for four hours following a nine-day trial, according to a statement from the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Sanders is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. Her attorneys could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.