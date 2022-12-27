fb-pixel Skip to main content

Brockton mother convicted of murder in 2018 killings of her two young sons

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated December 27, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Latarsha Sander was arraigned in Brockton District Court on two counts of murder on Feb. 6, 2018.Marc Vasconcellos

A Brockton woman accused of killing her two young sons in 2018 was convicted Tuesday in Plymouth Superior Court on two counts of first-degree murder and one charge of witness intimidation, officials said.

A jury found Latarsha Sanders guilty after deliberating for four hours following a nine-day trial, according to a statement from the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Sanders is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. Her attorneys could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Sanders was arrested Feb. 5, 2018, and charged with murder in the killings of her 8-year-old son Edson Brito and her 5-year-old son La’son Brito, according to the statement.

When Sanders was indicted in March 2018, prosecutors said she had confessed to stabbing both children multiple times with a kitchen knife in her Prospect Street home and then cleaning them up, placing them in bed, and mopping up the murder scene, the Globe reported at the time.

A police report said that Sanders initially made false statements to police after the boys were discovered, blaming the killings on other people before admitting responsibility, the Globe reported.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

