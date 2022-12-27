Cancellations and delays improve slightly at Logan Airport as thousands of travelers remain stranded across the country

On Tuesday morning, there were 25 flight cancellations (representing 4 percent of flights) and 42 delays (8 percent) at Logan Airport, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. That was an improvement from Monday, the day after Christmas, when 40 flights (representing 7 percent of flights at Logan) were canceled, and 181 (33 percent) were delayed.

The number of flight delays and cancellations at Boston’s Logan International Airport decreased Tuesday morning, as airports across the country continue to grapple with flight disruptions that have left thousands of passengers stranded over the busy Christmas holidays, which coincided with a deadly winter storm.

Cancellations continued to be a major problem for Southwest Airlines on Tuesday, as the carrier canceled 63 percent of all of its flights nationwide, a total of 2,535 flights. Another 5 percent, or 236 Southwest flights, were delayed.

That marked a slight improvement over Monday, when Southwest canceled a staggering 71 percent of its flights and another 18 percent were delayed, according to FlightAware.

On Tuesday morning, Massport tweeted a warning to Boston travelers, citing the cancellations plaguing Southwest: Check the status of your flight before coming to the airport. Massport’s website showed that 3 of 9 Southwest departures from Logan and 6 of 10 Southwest arrivals were already canceled as of Tuesday morning.

The travel snarls seem likely to continue in the coming days. In a statement Monday, Southwest Airlines said it will be flying “roughly one third of our schedule for the next several days” as the company struggles to stabilize its operation following last week’s severe weather.

On Twitter, the company asked customers to check the status of their flights, but the link provided was broken as of Tuesday at 11 a.m. EST.

