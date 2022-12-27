Douglas woman, 71, killed after being struck by car in her driveway

A 71-year-old woman was killed Monday after she was struck by a car at the end of her driveway in the central Massachusetts town of Douglas, according to police.
Douglas police received “numerous 911 calls” reporting a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of 93 West St. around 1:30 p.m., according to a police statement.
Upon police’s arrival, the victim, identified as Dong Mei Ying, was found “in the roadway” at the corner of West Street and Johnson Court, police said.
Ying was treated at the scene and immediately taken to Harrington Hospital in Webster, where she died, officials said.
“A preliminary investigation revealed that the women was at the end of her driveway when she was struck by a 2013 Honda CRV traveling northwest on West Street,” police said in the statement.
The incident remains under investigation by Douglas police and the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council crash reconstruction unit, officials said.
