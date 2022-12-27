Douglas woman, 71, killed after being struck by car in her driveway

A 71-year-old woman was killed Monday after she was struck by a car at the end of her driveway in the central Massachusetts town of Douglas, according to police.

Douglas police received “numerous 911 calls” reporting a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of 93 West St. around 1:30 p.m., according to a police statement.

Upon police’s arrival, the victim, identified as Dong Mei Ying, was found “in the roadway” at the corner of West Street and Johnson Court, police said.