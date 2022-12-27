Emerson opens urgent care center in Maynard

It is targeted in particular to serve people who need medical attention when their regular doctor’s office is closed, or who do not have a primary care physician.

The new facility, located at 3 Digital Way, offers walk-in care seven days a week. Staffed by doctors and nurses, Emerson Health Urgent Care Maynard is for people experiencing sudden illness or injuries that require immediate attention but are not life-threatening, ranging from flu and sore throat to bone fractures and allergic reactions.

The Maynard facility is Emerson’s third urgent care center in the region; the others are in Hudson and Littleton. All the centers are generally open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and weekends and holidays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to the urgent care centers, Emerson Health includes Emerson Hospital in Concord and physician offices throughout the region.

For more information on the centers, go to emersonurgentcare.org.

