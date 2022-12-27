Grants allow more high school students to take Salem State courses

Salem State University is expanding a program that enables local high school students to earn college credits.
The university was awarded two state grants totaling $225,000 to support the Forten Scholars Early College Program that it offers in partnership with Salem High School.
The initiative allows Salem High School students to receive up to 24 college credits at no cost by taking courses taught by Salem State faculty on the university campus or at the high school.
The goal is to increase access to higher education for students who otherwise face financial or other barriers to attending college. It also funded the creation of an early college office at Salem State and a tutoring center at the high school.
In addition, it will support a new travel study course for students in the program and early college promotional videos in English and Spanish.
