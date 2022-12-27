Husband allegedly shoots wife in Christmas Day murder-suicide in Lowell, officials say

A man allegedly shot and killed his wife before fatally shooting himself in Lowell on Christmas Day, officials said.

Lowell police responded to a Beacon Street home at 1:38 p.m. Sunday and found a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman dead “from apparent gunshot wounds,” the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation found that the man, identified as Jose Santiago, allegedly shot his wife Rosa Santiago before shooting himself, according to the statement.