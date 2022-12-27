Husband allegedly shoots wife in Christmas Day murder-suicide in Lowell, officials say

A man allegedly shot and killed his wife before fatally shooting himself in Lowell on Christmas Day, officials said.
Lowell police responded to a Beacon Street home at 1:38 p.m. Sunday and found a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman dead “from apparent gunshot wounds,” the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement Tuesday.
A preliminary investigation found that the man, identified as Jose Santiago, allegedly shot his wife Rosa Santiago before shooting himself, according to the statement.
On Monday, an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Jose Santiago’s cause of death to be suicide and Rosa Santiago’s death as homicide, officials said.
The district attorney’s office, Lowell police, and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating, officials said.
