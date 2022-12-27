Malden blaze that injured two firefighters ignited by ‘unsafe use’ of extension cord, officials say

Malden firefighters responded to the multifamily home on John Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday night and encountered smoke and flames upon arrival. The fire was concentrated on the upper floors of the building, where the two firefighters were injured while battling the blaze, officials said.

Two Malden firefighters were hospitalized for injuries that were not life-threatening, and nine people were displaced as a result of the fire, the state Department of Fire Services said in a statement.

A three-alarm house fire in Malden Monday night was started by the “unsafe use” of an extension cord, fire officials said Tuesday.

Malden Fire Chief William P. Sullivan said the fire started with an indoor extension cord that was run through a window along the outside of the home, which ignited the building’s exterior.

“We’re extremely relieved that the two injured firefighters are recovering and that none of the residents were hurt or worse,” Sullivan said in the statement. “If you must use an extension cord outside, be sure it’s rated for outdoor use and keep it away from water, snow, and ice.”

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said electrical fires are the second-leading cause of fire fatalities in Massachusetts, and they were the cause of nine deaths last year.

“Many of these fires start with extension cords and power strips that are damaged, overloaded, or improperly used,” Ostroskey said in the statement. “Always be sure that these items are free of damage and rated for their intended use. Never connect one extension cord or power strip to another, and always plug heavy appliances like space heaters directly into a wall outlet.”





