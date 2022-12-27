Man, 93, struck and killed by car in Sharon

Vasconcelos was pronounced dead at the scene, Traub said Tuesday in a phone interview.

At 8:43 p.m., police responded to the scene where a car fatally hit Joseph Vasconcelos of Sharon on North Main Street at Bayberry Drive, according to David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

A 93-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle as he walked in the road Monday night in Sharon, officials said.

“There was significant damage on the passenger side, which would be consistent with hitting someone who was walking in the roadway, on the side of the road,” Traub said.

Advertisement

The driver and passenger of the car stayed on scene and cooperated with police, he said. No charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

North Main Street was closed from Canton Street to the Cobb Corner Shopping Center for a few hours while the scene was cleared, according to a statement from the Sharon Police Department.

“Our thoughts are with the family,” the statement said.

The crash is under investigation by the Sharon Police Department, the State Police accident reconstruction team, and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.