Meet Providence’s political power couple: Brett Smiley and Jim DeRentis

Smiley’s partner, Jim DeRentis, will being making history of his own as he becomes the first first husband in Providence history. At 6-foot-5, he’s already hard to miss when standing next to the incoming mayor. But because of his own connections – he’s one of Rhode Island’s best-known real estate agents – DeRentis is also poised to become one of the most influential first spouses the city has ever seen.

Three previous mayors got married after entering City Hall, and David Cicilline was a bachelor, so you have to go back to Buddy Cianci’s first tenure to find the last one to get hitched before leading the city. (Cianci was divorced when he returned as mayor in 1991.)

When Brett Smiley is sworn in as Providence’s 39th mayor shortly after midnight on Jan. 2, he’ll be the city’s first elected mayor in nearly 50 years to take office while married.

Together, the two men will shape most facets of city life for at least the next four years and most likely the rest of the decade, with Smiley as the chief executive and DeRentis functioning as both the booster of the city and a recruiter of talent to get more residents involved in boards and commissions throughout Providence.

As they sipped mint tea (Smiley) and Turkish coffee (DeRentis) at Aleppo Sweets on Ives Street recently, they told me how they met, their goals for the city, and how they intend to stay sane as Smiley prepares to take on what is easily the most difficult job in Rhode Island politics.

Providence Mayor elect Brett Smiley, left, with his husband Jim DeRentis at Aleppo Sweets, a Syrian bakery in the city's Fox Point neighborhood. Ryan T. Conaty/Ryan T. Conaty for the Boston Gl

This being Rhode Island, it was politics that brought them together.

Smiley, 43, grew up about 15 miles outside of Chicago, and earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees from DePaul University. As campaign manager for congressional candidate Melissa Bean in 2004, he helped unseat Phil Crane, who had been the longest-serving Republican in the US House of Representatives.

Smiley’s time in Illinois politics was a bit overshadowed by another up-and-comer: Barack Obama, who delivered his famous Democratic National Convention speech that summer and won a seat in the US Senate the same year.

Smiley and Obama never got to know each other, but Smiley did receive some friendly advice from another large personality in Chicago politics while he running Bean’s campaign: “Rahm Emanuel told me, ‘Don’t f--- this up,’” he recalls.

After the victory, Smiley worked for Bean for a year, but in 2006 accepted the challenge of helping Democrat Charlie Fogarty, then Rhode Island’s lieutenant governor, take on Republican incumbent governor Don Carcieri.

DeRentis, who has helped raise money for Democrats for many years, was sitting in a fund-raising meeting when he met Smiley for the first time. He was coming off the end of a long-term relationship, and he offered to show Smiley around and introduce him to people.

Their first meeting was at the old DownCity Diner across from Johnson & Wales University, although they both agree that it quickly became a date.

“Brett was born the same year I graduated from high school,” DeRentis said, laughing.

“Good for him,” Smiley quipped.

DeRentis, now 61, was exactly the kind of person Smiley needed to know.

He grew up in Warwick, and attended what is now Bryant University and Providence College, and rose up the ranks in banking to eventually become the No. 2 at BankRI. His father, who died in 2010, was the founder of the Foxy Lady strip club, although DeRentis has never been involved with the establishment.

He also liked politics, and helped raise money over the years for David Cicilline’s first campaign mayor and later, for Fogarty.

Carcieri narrowly won reelection, but Smiley and DeRentis fell in love. They eventually got married at a Unitarian Universalist church Cambridge, Mass., because gay couples still couldn’t marry in Rhode Island. Smiley was later a lobbyist for same-sex marriage when Rhode Island legalized it in 2013.

Flash forward to 2014.

DeRentis had stepped away from banking and was flourishing in his second career as a real estate agent at Residential Properties when Smiley decided he wanted to run for mayor of Providence, a seat that was open because Angel Taveras was running for governor.

During the campaign, the couple garnered national attention when they appeared together in a cute TV commercial that featured a child version of Smiley making a plan for recess, then his mother saying a teenage Smiley put together the best family vacation plan she’d ever had, before cutting to DeRentis.

“Brett is the most organized person I’ve ever met,” DeRentis says. “Who else would propose marriage on a PowerPoint presentation?”

The ad won rave reviews, but Smiley’s campaign didn’t gain much traction. When Cianci, the twice-convicted felon and former mayor, entered the race, Smiley chose to drop out and endorse fellow Democrat Jorge Elorza for mayor. Elorza won the race, and Smiley worked for the mayor for 18 month before moving to the State House to be chief of staff to then-governor Gina Raimondo.

By the time he ran for mayor again this year, Smiley was a seasoned veteran in Rhode Island politics.

He raised close to $1.3 million, more than his two Democratic rivals combined. He started taking Spanish lessons (which he still attends every Sunday), and throughout his time working for Raimondo, he was a fixture at events across the city to keep building his name recognition.

The work, and the plan, paid off. Smiley won the Democratic primary in September by five percentage points, running on a promise to get back to basics – fixing potholes, plowing the roads, and repairing sidewalks – and he didn’t have an opponent in the general election.

Part of the credit for that relatively simple campaign strategy goes to DeRentis, who says that it’s not Providence’s tax rate that stops people from moving to the city. It’s quality of life issues, and the schools.

DeRentis, who has played an active role in the city in recent years as chairman of the Providence Redevelopment Agency, will step away from that position after Smiley takes office. He’ll still continue representing movers and shakers across Rhode Island as a real estate agent.

“I’m going to tell people what I’ve been telling them: get involved,” DeRentis said.

When it comes to their relationship, Smiley said that he and DeRentis have been fortunate to not experience discrimination for being a same-sex couple, but he acknowledged that “there is still something provocative about a gay man introducing his husband in any given setting.”

He said he thinks that “there’s an unspoken, but very powerful message that is sent when a gay married couple goes about their life,” but he’s conscious that the LGBTQ community still faces discrimination.

“The work of LGBTQ equality is not over,” Smiley said. “In many ways, the attention has shifted where it should, to the remaining most-vulnerable members of our community, which are primarily trans folks and LGBTQ youth. And so I absolutely feel an obligation to continue to provide a safe, welcoming, embracing city for them.”

Now the real work begins.

Smiley and DeRentis have received plenty of well-wishes since the September primary, but they say the most thoughtful message came from Raimondo and her husband Andy Moffit, who was the first first husband in Rhode Island history.

Raimondo, who is now the US Secretary of Commerce, told Smiley to find time to shut off and maintain his marriage. Smiley and DeRentis try to spend every Sunday morning together, eating breakfast, reading the newspaper, and going for a run before they go their separate ways for work.

Moffit told DeRentis that be prepared for the criticism that will come Smiley’s way, and develop his own way for processing it. Moffit also warned that there will be times it feels like being the mayor gets in the way of almost every other facet of life.

“That’s why I called [chief of staff] Emily [Crowell] a few ago and said, ‘You need to get him a scheduler,’” DeRentis said. “I think the last straw was when he went to the opening of a gas station.”

Smiley and DeRentis aren’t sure they’ll be able to step away from work, but they are more optimistic about the future of the city than ever.

After all, they do live on Hope Street.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.