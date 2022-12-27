Newton Community Pride seeks art entries for ‘Celebrate Newton’

“Celebrate Newton” will decorate about 100 light poles across the city with banners featuring photography and other artwork created by local artists that celebrate “the culture, history, diversity, values, and/or beauty of the City of Newton,” the statement said.

The project is intended to “enliven and brighten our city, inspire civic pride, and introduce art to more public spaces,” according to a statement.

Newton Community Pride is seeking design submissions for “Celebrate Newton,” a public art project to decorate light poles in locations across the city next year.

Artists are invited to submit applications and images to participate in this juried initiative by Jan. 17. Winners will be selected around Feb. 1, and each artist whose work is selected will receive $1,800.

The artwork will be installed around March 1.

“After a long winter, it is uplifting to all to bring color and creativity to our main streets and village centers and celebrate all that our community offers through vibrant, creative, and colorful banners,” said Meryl Kessler, the organization’s Public Art Committee chair, in the statement.

Newton Community Pride is a local nonprofit that supports arts and culture programs, public art, and volunteer initiatives. Next year’s public art effort is being presented by The Village Bank with support from the city’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Department.

Gloria Gavris, the chair of the organization’s board of directors, said: “The city’s embrace and understanding of public art is important to the vibrancy of our community.”

For more information, visit celebratenewtonbanners.org.

