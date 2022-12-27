North Shore CC receives $1m state grant to expand health care studies

North Shore Community College has been awarded a $1 million state grant to support its plans to expand a facility that helps train students to work in the health care industry.

Labs in the Bertolon Simulation Health Care Center of Excellence — located on the college’s Danvers campus — provide hands-on training for students preparing for jobs in health professions such as physical and occupational therapy and as surgical technicians.

Officials said the center, established in 2019 through a $1.8 million donation from Henry and Donna Bertolon — the latter a North Shore graduate — has outgrown its space. Using the state Skills Capital Grant Program and other funds it is now raising, the college plans to address that need by creating five additional labs.