North Shore CC receives $1m state grant to expand health care studies

North Shore Community College has been awarded a $1 million state grant to support its plans to expand a facility that helps train students to work in the health care industry.
Labs in the Bertolon Simulation Health Care Center of Excellence — located on the college’s Danvers campus — provide hands-on training for students preparing for jobs in health professions such as physical and occupational therapy and as surgical technicians.
Officials said the center, established in 2019 through a $1.8 million donation from Henry and Donna Bertolon — the latter a North Shore graduate — has outgrown its space. Using the state Skills Capital Grant Program and other funds it is now raising, the college plans to address that need by creating five additional labs.
“This project will result in the premier simulation center on the North Shore,” said the college’s president, William Heineman. “Moreover, it will nourish the long-term health of the regional economy by supporting one of its most urgent regional workforce needs.”
