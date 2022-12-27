Police ask for public’s help to identify driver and vehicle in Winchester hit-and-run

Police in Winchester are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver and vehicle in a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian last week.
The incident occurred in the area of Main and Vine streets at around 8:45 p.m. last Thursday, according to a statement from Winchester police.
“Based on area business security video and evidence collected at the scene we are searching for a white 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX crossover SUV, which likely has front end damage,” police said.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Winchester police at (781) 729-1214 and reference case #382659.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.