Police ask for public’s help to identify driver and vehicle in Winchester hit-and-run

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated December 27, 2022, 31 minutes ago
Police in Winchester are searching for a white 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX crossover SUV with front end damage (rear) in connection with a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.Winchester Police Department

Police in Winchester are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver and vehicle in a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian last week.

The incident occurred in the area of Main and Vine streets at around 8:45 p.m. last Thursday, according to a statement from Winchester police.

“Based on area business security video and evidence collected at the scene we are searching for a white 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX crossover SUV, which likely has front end damage,” police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Winchester police at (781) 729-1214 and reference case #382659.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.

