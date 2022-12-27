Providence Police leadership changing as new mayor comes in

Although he was asked to stay, Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. is also leaving to pursue another opportunity, Smiley’s transition team announced Tuesday. Clements will remain to assist with the department’s transition; his departure date was not disclosed.

PROVIDENCE — The city’s two top public safety officials will be leaving as new Mayor Brett Smiley begins his term.

“Our city has come a long way under the leadership of Commissioner Paré and Chief Clements, who together have served the people of Providence for over 40 years,” Smiley said Tuesday in a prepared statement. “They have worked tirelessly and put Providence on the map for one of the best community policing strategies in the country. We thank them for their decades of service and wish them the best in their next endeavors.”

The two men have held the city’s top public safety positions for nearly a dozen years each, and under two mayors.

Paré's retirement will end a more than 40-year career in law enforcement in Rhode Island. He joined the Rhode Island State Police when he was 20, following his father, a former state police captain.

Paré rose through the ranks, gaining a reputation for integrity. As a detective, he dug into corruption scandals in Pawtucket City Hall, embezzlement during the credit union crisis, and the case of international money-launderer Stephen Saccoccia.

When he was appointed to serve as its colonel, Paré was the third superintendent — and the youngest — in the agency’s history. He launched the state police’s first diversity mini-academies to encourage minorities and women to apply to be troopers, and he oversaw the creation of the state’s first fusion center for intelligence gathering. And, he pushed for stronger gun laws and advocated for preventing drunken driving.

He led the state police for five years under then-Governor Lincoln Almond, and then-Governor Donald Carcieri, then retired after 26 years. He worked for GTECH Holdings Corp., the Providence-based global lottery operator, and three years later, was appointed by new Mayor Angel Taveras to fill the long-vacant commissioner’s position overseeing the police, fire, communications and emergency management departments.

That position made him a supervisor of then-Police Chief Dean M. Esserman, who’d been his equal as a fellow police colonel.

Their pairing was short-lived. Esserman resigned in June 2011, and by 2012, the acting chief and deputy chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. was appointed as chief.

Where Esserman was abrasive, Clements was mild-mannered, respected and known for working quietly and effectively within and outside the department. He’s a lifelong Providence cop. He joined in 1985, and has a reputation for being able to diplomatically speak truth to power and lead through tumultuous times.

And, where Paré was still seen as an outsider and the one closest to political wranglings by virtue of the commissioner’s role, Clements was the cop, closer to the streets and the rank-and-file, and the one who could get the ears and respect of the City Council when the department needed their support.

Under their leadership, the department became the largest New England agency to become nationally accredited, and was the first in Rhode Island — and one of the first in New England — to begin using body-worn cameras. They successfully increased diversity in hiring police officers and sought to improve relationships with communities in the city. Violent crime in the city fell to historic lows during their tenure.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.