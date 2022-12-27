Rebecca Pomroy Foundation seeks grant applications for 2023

Today, the foundation continues Pomroy’s legacy by “supporting local nonprofits that serve women and girls in need in our community.”

The foundation was originally founded by Pomroy in 1872 as the Newton Home for Orphan and Destitute Girls, a statement said.

The Rebecca Pomroy Foundation is seeking grant applications from organizations that serve the residents of Newton and strengthen the city’s community.

The foundation is seeking applications from organizations that provide “health-building, educational, and recreational opportunities” for people of all ages.

Individual awards typically range from $2,000 to $15,000, the foundation said. Applications are due by Feb. 1.

“As always, we welcome applications from a diverse range of organizations that serve those in need,” said Victor Lee, the foundation’s president.

“It’s always a pleasure to provide continued support to organizations we have previously funded, as well as to learn about and support new organizations and initiatives that are strengthening our community every day,” he said.

In 2022, the foundation awarded more than $120,000 to a dozen-plus organizations that serve Newton residents, including the John M. Barry Boys & Girls Club of Newton; Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Boston; the Suzuki School of Newton; REACH Beyond Domestic Violence; Families for Depression Awareness; and the West Suburban YMCA.

For more information, visit pomroy.org.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.