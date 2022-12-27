See photos and videos from the devastating storm in Buffalo

Buffalo is bracing for more snow Tuesday while recovering from a blizzard that claimed the lives of at least 34 people. The winter storm shuttered the city’s airport and left some stranded in cars and homes, awaiting scrambling emergency services. Buffalo and Lackawanna, N.Y., a neighboring city, remained under a driving ban Tuesday. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the blizzard was “the worst storm probably in our lifetime,” reported the Associated Press. Buffalo is under a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, and additional snowfall of up to 4 inches is expected. See photos and videos of the snow and damage left in the storm’s wake. A giant tree lays across the intersection of West Delavan Avenue and Bidwell Parkway in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP) Derek Gee/Buffalo News/Associated Press Piled snow blocks a doorway in Buffalo, N.Y. on Dec. 24, 2022. A barreling storm thrust piles of snow against the fronts of homes and businesses, pinning vehicles parked in roads and driveways. The few people who ventured out faced bitterly cold temperatures. (Brandon Watson/The New York Times) BRANDON WATSON/NYT Three men walk down Richmond Avenue in whiteout conditions during a sustained blizzard in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP) Derek Gee/Buffalo News/Associated Press Travis Sanchez trudges over a snowdrift with a pair of shovels for a stranded motorist on Chenango Street in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP) Derek Gee/Buffalo News/Associated Press Traffic during whiteout conditions in Buffalo, N.Y. on Dec. 23, 2022. A barreling storm thrust piles of snow against the fronts of homes and businesses, pinning vehicles parked in roads and driveways. The few people who ventured out faced bitterly cold temperatures. (Brandon Watson/The New York Times) BRANDON WATSON/NYT Gamaliel Vega tries to dig out his car on Lafayette Avenue after he got stuck in a snowdrift about a block from home while trying to help rescue his cousin, who had lost power and heat with a baby at home across town during a blizzard in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP) Derek Gee/Buffalo News/Associated Press This photo provided by the Twitter page of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, snow from this weekends blizzard covers downtown Buffalo on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. The blizzard roared through western New York Friday and Saturday, stranding motorists, knocking out power and preventing emergency crews from reaching residents in frigid homes and stuck cars. (Twitter page of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul via AP) Associated Press Firefighters carry equipment as they respond to a fire on a snow covered street on Christmas Day in Buffalo, N.Y., Dec. 25, 2022. The death toll from the violent snowstorm that has blanketed parts of Western New York in nearly four feet of snow rose to seven people overnight. (Jalen Wright/The New York Times) JALEN WRIGHT/NYT A street is covered in snow on Christmas Day in Buffalo, N.Y., Dec. 25, 2022. The death toll from the violent snowstorm that has blanketed parts of Western New York in nearly four feet of snow rose to seven people overnight. (Jalen Wright/The New York Times) JALEN WRIGHT/NYT Firefighters carry equipment as they respond to a fire on a snow covered street on Christmas Day in Buffalo, N.Y., Dec. 25, 2022. The death toll from the violent snowstorm that has blanketed parts of Western New York in nearly four feet of snow rose to seven people overnight. (Jalen Wright/The New York Times) JALEN WRIGHT/NYT High winds and snow covers the streets and vehicles in Buffalo, N.Y. on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 20 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses. (WKBW via AP) Associated Press Traffic during whiteout conditions in Buffalo, N.Y. on Dec. 23, 2022. A barreling storm thrust piles of snow against the fronts of homes and businesses, pinning vehicles parked in roads and driveways. The few people who ventured out faced bitterly cold temperatures. (Brandon Watson/The New York Times) BRANDON WATSON/NYT Heavy snow falls on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo N.Y., Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions.(Derek Gee /The Buffalo News via AP) Derek Gee/Associated Press High winds and snow covers the streets and vehicles in Buffalo, N.Y. early Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 20 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses. (WKBW via AP) Associated Press High winds and snow covers the streets and vehicles in Buffalo, N.Y. on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 20 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses. (WKBW via AP) Associated Press This photo provided by Clare Purcell shows two people making snow angels after a snowstorm in Buffalo, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday morning to ride out the winter storm that trapped some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses. (Clare Purcell via AP) Clare Purcell/Associated Press Martin Haslinger clears snow from the front of his home, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 24 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Bridget Haslinger) Bridget Haslinger/Associated Press Camille Lockwood stands on a pile of snow on Christmas Day in Buffalo, N.Y., Dec. 25, 2022. The death toll from the violent snowstorm that has blanketed parts of Western New York in nearly four feet of snow rose to seven people overnight. (Jalen Wright/The New York Times) JALEN WRIGHT/NYT A lone pedestrian in snow shoes makes his way across Colonial Circle as St. John's Grace Episcopal Church rises above the blowing snow amid blizzard conditions in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP) Derek Gee/Buffalo News/Associated Press National Grid technicians work in Buffalo, New York, on December 26, 2022. JOED VIERA/AFP via Getty Images Lexington Co-op, a local grocery store, opens for the first time since closing for the blizzard in Buffalo, New York, on December 27, 2022. JOED VIERA/AFP via Getty Images A New York State trooper pulls over a truck in Buffalo, New York, on December 26, 2022. JOED VIERA/AFP via Getty Images A family walks past Cameron's 24 Hour Store in Buffalo, New York, on December 26, 2022. JOED VIERA/AFP via Getty Images Tommy Roetzer digs out his driveway on West Delavan Street in Buffalo, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP) Derek Gee/Buffalo News/Associated Press \ A man tries to dig his truck out of deep snow on December 26, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. John Normile/Getty A vehicle is abandoned long a residential street on December 26, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. John Normile/Getty A resident leaves a local corner store in Buffalo, New York, on December 26, 2022, as many major grocery stores remained closed. JOED VIERA/AFP via Getty Images An excavator digs into Potomac Avenue to repair a water line in Buffalo, New York, on December 26, 2022. JOED VIERA/AFP via Getty Images Members of Jamison Road Volunteer Fire Company, of Elma, N.Y, use their Utility Terrain Vehicle to assist American Medical Response with ambulance calls in Buffalo, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2022. BRENDAN BANNON/NYT Abandoned vehicles line the street on December 26, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. John Normile/Getty A man attempts to clear his roof of snow on December 26, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. John Normile/Getty Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, is surrounded by snow as seen from Abbott Road on December 26, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. John Normile/Getty
