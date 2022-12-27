See photos and videos from the devastating storm in Buffalo

Buffalo is bracing for more snow Tuesday while recovering from a blizzard that claimed the lives of at least 34 people.

The winter storm shuttered the city’s airport and left some stranded in cars and homes, awaiting scrambling emergency services. Buffalo and Lackawanna, N.Y., a neighboring city, remained under a driving ban Tuesday.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the blizzard was “the worst storm probably in our lifetime,” reported the Associated Press.