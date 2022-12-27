Several people rescued from two-alarm fire in Dorchester

Boston firefighters responded to 74 Mora St. with “all companies,” the department tweeted at 11:48 a.m.

Several people were rescued from a two-alarm fire that spread to all three stories of a residential building in Dorchester on Tuesday morning, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Just before noon, the department tweeted that the two-alarm blaze had been suppressed at the wood-framed house, though crews were still working on extinguishing hot spots.

Two residents were evaluated on the scene by emergency medical personnel, the department said.

The department could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday evening.

