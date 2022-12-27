fb-pixel Skip to main content

Several people rescued from two-alarm fire in Dorchester

Firefighters extinguished blaze at wood-framed triple decker

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated December 27, 2022, 45 minutes ago

Several people were rescued from a two-alarm fire that spread to all three stories of a residential building in Dorchester on Tuesday morning, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Boston firefighters responded to 74 Mora St. with “all companies,” the department tweeted at 11:48 a.m.

Just before noon, the department tweeted that the two-alarm blaze had been suppressed at the wood-framed house, though crews were still working on extinguishing hot spots.

Two residents were evaluated on the scene by emergency medical personnel, the department said.

The department could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday evening.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.

