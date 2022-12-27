So you think you know Rhode Island news? Take our quiz.

There are only a few days left in 2022, so it’s time to test your knowledge of some of the biggest stories in Rhode Island this year.
I’ve prepared 10 questions, mostly focused on politics and sports, that should be a breeze for you if you’ve been reading Rhode Map or subscribe to Globe Rhode Island.
You can take the multiple-choice quiz by clicking here. If you cheat, you’re banned from Rhode Map until 2023.
And here are all of the questions:
- What was the correct order of finish in the Democratic primary for governor?
- What was the correct order of finish in the Democratic primary for the 2nd Congressional District?
- Which current college student appeared on the ballot for governor in the general election?
- Providence College men’s basketball made the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. Which college basketball blueblood eliminated the Friars?
- Brett Smiley will be Providence’s next mayor. Name the politician he hasn’t worked for.
- Who is the current mayor of Newport?
- Classical High School is one of the best high schools in Rhode Island. How many other schools in Providence earned four or five stars on the state’s recent accountability report cards?
- Jeremy Peña was the 2022 World Series MVP for the Houston Astros. Where did he go to college?
- Which state lawmaker has a side gig as a professional wrestler?
- All 15 members of the Providence City Council are Democrats. Name the last non-Democrat to sit on the council.
We’ll recognize the top scorers later in the week.
