Stringed instrument lessons return for younger Hingham students

Starting on Jan. 31, Hingham Public Schools students in grades 3 and 4 can take after-school group lessons in stringed instruments.
The 45-minute classes will be run by the Kids In Action after-school program and take place at South Elementary School, but will be open to all third- and fourth-graders in Hingham schools.
The cost is $325 for 15 sessions and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis, with three classes each capped at 10 students, according to Joann Bellis, district fine arts director.
Classes will be held on Tuesdays, and will focus on beginner technique for the violin, cello, and viola, with a group recital on May 23.
“This is a pilot program, and we hope to bring it to each of the four elementary schools,” Bellis said.
Registration opens Jan. 7 and closes Jan. 21.
The district offers string instruction during the school day for fifth-graders.
Before the pandemic, after-school lessons had been available to third- and fourth-graders but stopped in March of 2020 for health reasons, Bellis said.
“We used COVID as an opportunity to reevaluate the program,” Bellis said. The district particularly wanted to find a way to provide paraprofessional aides and nursing staff so that the program was accessible to all children, she said.
More information about the pilot program is available at hinghamschools.org/programs/kids-in-action.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.