Stringed instrument lessons return for younger Hingham students

The cost is $325 for 15 sessions and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis, with three classes each capped at 10 students, according to Joann Bellis, district fine arts director.

The 45-minute classes will be run by the Kids In Action after-school program and take place at South Elementary School, but will be open to all third- and fourth-graders in Hingham schools.

Starting on Jan. 31, Hingham Public Schools students in grades 3 and 4 can take after-school group lessons in stringed instruments.

Classes will be held on Tuesdays, and will focus on beginner technique for the violin, cello, and viola, with a group recital on May 23.

“This is a pilot program, and we hope to bring it to each of the four elementary schools,” Bellis said.

Registration opens Jan. 7 and closes Jan. 21.

The district offers string instruction during the school day for fifth-graders.

Before the pandemic, after-school lessons had been available to third- and fourth-graders but stopped in March of 2020 for health reasons, Bellis said.

“We used COVID as an opportunity to reevaluate the program,” Bellis said. The district particularly wanted to find a way to provide paraprofessional aides and nursing staff so that the program was accessible to all children, she said.

More information about the pilot program is available at hinghamschools.org/programs/kids-in-action.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.