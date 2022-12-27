fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tell us: How did holiday travel go for you? Was your flight canceled?

By Sahar Fatima Globe Staff,Updated December 27, 2022, 38 minutes ago
Passengers wait to board a Southwest flight to Reagan National Airport at 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 at Dallas Love Field. The flight was canceled after being delayed for more than six hours.John McDonnell/The Washington Post

The US Department of Transportation said it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people, according to The Associated Press.

Did flight cancellations or bad weather affect your holiday travel in or out of Massachusetts? Tell us about your holiday travel experience in the survey below.

