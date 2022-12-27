Three men facing charges in connection with catalytic converter theft in Roxbury

Miranda was also found “to be wanted on an extraditable warrant out of Cranston, RI, on charges of Possession of Stolen Parts,” police said. Court records show that Miranda is facing a charge of fugitive from justice on a court warrant, and no arraignment information was immediately available.

Joshua LeBeau, 26, Isaac Cohen, 24, and Blaze Miranda, 22, were charged with receiving stolen property worth over $1,200, malicious destruction of property, and possession of burglarious tools, according to a statement from Boston police.

Three New Bedford men are facing charges in connection with a catalytic converter theft from a parked vehicle in Roxbury early Tuesday morning, according to Boston police.

In the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday, LeBeau and Cohen were arraigned and released on personal recognizance on conditions that they stay away from the victim and witnesses, 100 yards away from the location of the offense, and away from the co-defendants, court records show. LeBeau was also arraigned on a number plate violation, according to court records.

They are due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 26, court records show.

The three men were arrested at 3:48 a.m. in a joint effort between Boston police and Massachusetts State Police, after responding to a call for a larceny in progress in the area of 15 Devon St., police said.

“While on approach, officers were advised that the suspects had stolen a catalytic converter from a parked motor vehicle before fleeing the area,” police said in the statement. “During the incident, one suspect utilized a jack and a power tool to remove the part, another stood by as a ‘lookout’ while the third remained in a running vehicle nearby.”

State Police troopers stopped a vehicle that matched the given description in the area of 158 Geneva Ave. a short time later, according to the statement. In the back of the vehicle, troopers found four catalytic converters “along with other evidence,” police said.

“BPD Officers then arrived on scene and placed all three suspects in custody without incident,” police said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.