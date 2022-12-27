Town Meeting OK’s new cell tower at Wheelwright Park

Cohasset Town Meeting took a step toward improving cellphone reception in the northeast part of town, which officials have called a “cellular dead zone.”

On Dec. 12, Town Meeting voted unanimously to explore using a portion of Wheelwright Park as the site of a new cellphone tower. The town will petition the state for permission to lease the town-owned land “to address critical gaps in service.”

The cell service is particularly bad near Black Rock Beach, which creates a dangerous situation during emergencies, officials said. In October 2022, the town installed an emergency call box in the area — connecting directly to the town’s 911 dispatching service. The call box is solar-powered.