Cohasset

Town Meeting OK’s new cell tower at Wheelwright Park

By Johanna Seltz Globe Correspondent,Updated December 27, 2022, 30 minutes ago

Cohasset Town Meeting took a step toward improving cellphone reception in the northeast part of town, which officials have called a “cellular dead zone.”

On Dec. 12, Town Meeting voted unanimously to explore using a portion of Wheelwright Park as the site of a new cellphone tower. The town will petition the state for permission to lease the town-owned land “to address critical gaps in service.”

The cell service is particularly bad near Black Rock Beach, which creates a dangerous situation during emergencies, officials said. In October 2022, the town installed an emergency call box in the area — connecting directly to the town’s 911 dispatching service. The call box is solar-powered.

At the time, officials said a new cell tower would more effectively solve the connectivity problem.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.

