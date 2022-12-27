Woman who gave birth in N.H. woods, left newborn in freezing tent, due in court

Firefighters and Manchester police searched the area for an hour and could not locate either the infant nor the tent in the area described to them by Eckersley, officials wrote. But she then provided the proper location of the baby, firefighters wrote.

Alexandra Eckersley, 26, sought medical help around 12:30 a.m. Monday from Manchester firefighters and reported to them that she had prematurely given birth in a tent near the West Side Arena, the fire department wrote in a statement.

The woman who gave birth in a tent in the New Hampshire woods and then allegedly misled authorities about the newborn’s location for about an hour in sub-freezing temperatures is scheduled to appear in a Manchester courtroom Tuesday, officials said.

“Crews located the newborn who was found uncovered, on the floor of said tent,” firefighters wrote. “Resuscitation efforts were made to provide warmth and assist with breathing.”

The child was rushed to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester and then transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, officials said.

Heather Hamel, the spokesperson for Manchester police, wrote in an e-mail Tuesday that the infant is “doing well.” No further information on the child was provided.

Eckersley is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough Superior Court in Manchester on Tuesday to face a charge of reckless conduct in connection with the child’s birth.

She was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant from Concord, N.H., District Court charging her with endangering the welfare of a child. Details of the earlier incident were not immediately available Tuesday.

WCVB and Patch Media of Concord, N.H. reported that Alexandra Eckersley is the daughter of MLB Hall of Famer and former Red Sox pitcher and broadcaster Dennis Eckersley.

Eckersley’s agent, Kim Zayotti, did not immediately return email or phone calls Tuesday morning.

In 2019, the Concord Monitor reported on Alexandra Eckersley’s struggles with mental illness and substance abuse.

Asked about the article by The Globe later in 2019, Dennis Eckersley declined to discuss it.

“It’s one subject he would prefer not to talk about on the record, but it’s clear the circumstances leave him aching,” wrote Globe columnist Chad Finn.

This is a developing story and will be updated.









