149 Shot, 16 Dead: Gunfire’s rising toll on New York City’s youngest

NEW YORK — The laughter of sisters once filled the bedroom as they jumped and danced to 1990s R&B. Shayma and Tayma Roman were known around the neighborhood as twins even though they were about two years apart: One was rarely spotted without the other close by.

Shayma Roman, 17, was killed while hanging out in front of her grandmother's house, in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, on Oct. 1, 2022. The shooting of Roman, a bystander, was part of an increasing number of attacks on and by children this year, even as gun violence decreases.

Shayma, a 17-year-old cheerleader, basketball player, and fashion lover, had been in front of her grandmother’s apartment in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, with her sister Tayma, 19, when gunmen opened fire on Sept. 28, hitting her in the torso. Shayma, who relatives said was held in Tayma’s arms as she bled, died at Brookdale Hospital.

Tayma didn’t come to a memorial service days later on a misty October night. It was too difficult for her to return home, family said. Instead, she was mourning blocks away, surrounded by friends.

“They shared a room all of their life,” said Shakim-Unique Correnthi, their older brother. “They were together 24/7.”

The shooting of Shayma, who was a bystander, was part of an increasing number of attacks on and by children this year, even as gun violence as a whole decreased.

This year, about 1 in every 10 New Yorkers struck by a bullet was a child. At least 16 died, according to the Police Department.

There have been 149 shooting victims under 18 this year, as of Dec. 18, according to Police Department data. That’s notably higher than the number in 2021, when 138 children were shot. In 2017, when gun violence hit historic lows, just 75 shooting victims were children.

The number of people under 18 charged in shootings is also rising: 105 were reported through the end of September, compared with 102 in all of 2021, according to the most recent data provided by the Police Department.

“The increase amongst the youth is incredibly tragic, scary,” said Michael-Sean Spence, senior director for community safety initiatives at Everytown for Gun Safety. “The increase has been the highest over the last five years amongst those under the age of 18.”

Experts name several reasons: the pandemic’s upheaval in school and home lives; the proliferation of guns; and the economic devastation of low-income communities over the past three years. Community leaders have said that scant resources for academic support, after-school programs, and mental health services have left children aimless and caught in cycles of violence and retaliation.

In New York’s communities most affected by violence, memorials of devotional candles, stuffed animals, balloons, and handwritten notes propped up under smiling pictures of those killed have become commonplace.

The stories begin to echo as the numbers grow.

Days before Shayma was killed, 17-year-old Jordany Aracena was fatally shot in front of his home in the Bronx neighborhood of Mott Haven. A 17-year-old boy was charged with murder.

Also in Mott Haven: Angellyh Yambo, 16, was shot and killed in April by a stray bullet as she walked home from school. Another 17-year-old boy was charged with murder.

Prince Shabazz and Jacob Borbin from the Bronx and Justin Streeter from Harlem were also killed this year. They were all 14.

“I’ve seen so many young people just destroyed,” said Oresa Napper-Williams, founder of Not Another Child, a nonprofit based in Brooklyn. Napper-Williams started the organization in 2006 after her 21-year-old son, Andrell Daron Napper, was killed by a stray bullet from a gunshot by a 15-year-old.

“Their mental capacity with all of this gun violence — hearing the guns and still having to get up and go to school the next day and walking over the blood of somebody that may have been killed the night before,” she said.

In late November, sitting in the house where Shayma lived, her aunt, Shanikka Harrison, talked about how their lives had changed.

Harrison, a mother of eight who lives on Long Island, inherited a variety of roles after her niece’s killing: spokesperson, resource navigator, and chauffeur. She drove her sister, Shayma’s mother, to appointments — including those at the funeral home.

Shayma’s funeral in October was filled with mourners. But two months later, things are quieter, and the family’s concern is growing for the siblings, cousins, and friends left behind, Harrison said.

“They’re going to be changed forever,” she said.

Students who are repeatedly exposed to violent crime in their neighborhoods score lower on standardized tests than their peers, especially in reading, according to a study of New York City students published last year. The more often that children are exposed to violence, the further they fall behind, researchers found.

Overall crime in the city has dramatically declined since the 1980s and 1990s, and this year, shootings and murders decreased from last year as pandemic-era spikes receded: The number of people shot fell by about 17 percent, while homicides dropped by roughly 13 percent.

New York City and the state have announced millions in funding for anti-violence programs. In December of last year alone, the city was awarded a $20.5 million grant from the federal government to invest in violence prevention, specifically for young people.