Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor

At two trials earlier this year, prosecutors repeatedly showed recordings and online posts in which the defendant, Adam Fox, called Governor Gretchen Whitmer a “tyrant,” railed against her COVID-19 restrictions, and mused about a second American Revolution. Prosecutors described him as a threat to the governor’s safety and to democracy itself.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man convicted in a plot to abduct Michigan’s Democratic governor from her vacation home was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison, the longest sentence yet for a federal defendant in one of the country’s most closely watched domestic terrorism cases but far less than the life term that prosecutors sought.

“This is incredibly serious activity and there’s no doubt about that in my mind,” said Judge Robert J. Jonker of the US District Court in Western Michigan as he handed down the sentence at the courthouse in downtown Grand Rapids. But he said a life sentence was not necessary for Fox, who had no prior criminal record.

Federal prosecutors said Fox, who lived in the basement of a vacuum shop where he had worked, was a leader of the sprawling plot to take Whitmer from her vacation home in northern Michigan in 2020. Fox, an adherent of the so-called Boogaloo movement, which seeks to overthrow the US government, attended training sessions with heavy weaponry and went on scouting missions to that home in the months before his arrest.

“The conspirators might easily have killed the governor in a botched kidnapping, killed unsuspecting law enforcement during a traffic stop or other unexpected encounter, or blown up innocent bystanders with a negligently constructed bomb,” federal prosecutors said in a sentencing memo.

At trial, Fox’s lawyer, Christopher Gibbons, described his client as an unimpressive dupe who talked a big game but had no real chance of pulling off an attack. Gibbons said undercover FBI agents preyed on Fox, pretending to be his friend and luring him into a plot he was incapable of planning himself. In arguing for a lesser sentence, Gibbons wrote that prosecutors used “exaggerated language to create the false narrative of a terrifying paramilitary leader.”

“Adam Fox was an unemployed vacuum repairman who was venting his frustrations on social media but abiding by the laws of the state of Michigan,” Gibbons wrote in a sentencing memo. He indicated that his client would appeal his conviction.

In court Tuesday, Nils Kessler, a federal prosecutor, described Fox as a leader of the plot — “the essential man who really made everything happen.” He said that the kidnapping conspiracy could cause qualified people to rethink whether it was worthwhile or safe to serve in public office and that a stiff sentence was necessary to deter others who might consider similar plots.

“This is kind of a canary in a coal mine,” said Kessler, who cited the attack on the US Capitol last year, which took place after the arrests in Michigan. “We have seen this again and again with plots that unfolded after this, including what happened Jan. 6.”

In explaining his decision not to issue a life sentence, Jonker said Fox did not seem to be a natural leader, that his tactical skills were limited, and that the plot had little chance of success because law enforcement had infiltrated the group.

Whitmer, who was elected to a second term last month, said after the trial that the convictions showed “that violence and threats have no place in our politics and those who seek to divide us will be held accountable.” Her spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. The state’s attorney general, Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said in a statement that “Adam Fox’s actions undermined the security of every Michigan resident” and that his “sentencing sends a clear message that domestic terrorism will not be tolerated.”

At his first trial in the spring, jurors acquitted two of Fox’s co-defendants but failed to reach verdicts on the charges against Fox and another man, Barry Croft. At a second trial this summer, which played out amid a tense campaign season in politically divided Michigan, Fox and Croft were each convicted of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.

Two other men, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, pleaded guilty to kidnapping conspiracy in federal court and testified against Fox and Croft, who is set to be sentenced Wednesday. Garbin was sentenced to 30 months in prison and Franks was sentenced to four years.

Three others connected to the plot were convicted in state court in October of providing support for terrorist acts. They received sentences that could keep them in prison at least seven years and up to 20 years. Five more men were charged in state court in another county and are awaiting trial.

Fox told Jonker that he did not want to address the court before the sentence was announced. While prosecutors made their case for a life sentence, Fox, who was wearing an orange jail jumpsuit with a long-sleeved white undershirt, repeatedly looked toward the courtroom gallery.