Stories of community emerge from Buffalo ‘blizzard of the century’

Take a look at some of the accounts from the storm-battered city in western New York state.

As Buffalo continues to reel from a powerful blizzard that blanketed the city in more than 50 inches of snow, with more expected Tuesday, stories have emerged across social media of community, resilience, and mourning.

Demetrice and Danielle and their four children, from outside of Buffalo in Williamsville, were among the many left without power during the storm. As the temperature fell, the family piled into their vehicle with packed bags and began the journey to a hotel — and heat.

Advertisement

However, as ice turned the roads slick, the family became stuck at a rotary by the airport, CNN reported. While Demetrice and Danielle tried to remain calm for their young children, panic was mounting.

Buffalo Airport firefighters Mike Carrubba and Mark Wolhfiel, first alerted to the treacherous state of the roads by a report of “a motorist having a panic attack in a tunnel under the airfield,” eventually came to their rescue. While it took careful planning, the pair was able to rescue more than two dozen motorists from the airport tunnel.

Demetrice and Danielle and their children were brought to the fire station to spend the night, along with many others. At that point, a second rescue mission was in order: creating a little Christmas magic.

The firefighters gathered goodies from around the station and took deliveries from nearby workers to make sure Santa delivered gifts for the young children in the firehouse.

To escape the snow, nine Korean tourists become unexpected house guests

Alexander and Andrea Campagna had a stocked fridge and plenty of time ahead of them to relax and wait out the storm on Friday. However, a knock at the door ended with unexpected guests.

Two men asked if they could borrow shovels to dig their passenger van out of a ditch. The pair were members of a nine-person tour group from South Korea in the midst of a trip to Niagara Falls.

Advertisement

According to the New York Times, the Campagnas became “accidental innkeepers” as they welcomed the travelers and their driver into their home to wait out the storm.

The group spent the weekend swapping stories, eating homemade Korean food, and watching the Buffalo Bills defeat the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve.

“We have enjoyed this so much,” said Alexander Campagna. He added that the twist of fate has inspired the lifelong Buffalo residents to plan a trip to South Korea. “We will never forget this.”

At the height of the blizzard, Erica Thomas’ contractions grew stronger, and it became clear that her baby was going to come a bit sooner than the expected due date — Christmas Day.

Erica’s husband, Davon Thomas, tried calling 911, but was repeatedly told no emergency services would be able to reach them, reported the Buffalo News. Frustrated and knowing he would have to handle the birth on his own,Davon turned to his close friend, Jeter Neville, Jr., for advice.

Neville, in a stroke of genius, turned to the one place that always seems to have a solution: Facebook.

Through the social media app, the couple got connected with two doulas who coached Erica through her home birth via video chat. Their baby, Devynn Briell Thomas, was born Dec. 24 at 3:31 p.m.

Advertisement

A barbershop turns into a snow shelter

Craig Elston opened his barbershop, C&C Cutz, to the public as a shelter from the blizzard as snow buried Buffalo.

According to Buffalo News, 40 people stayed overnight Friday, turning reclining barber chairs into makeshift beds. Nearly 30 people also stayed Saturday night.

Elston invited anyone in the community looking for shelter via TikTok. The video has since received over 100,000 likes and 800,000 views.

“It was crazy, man,” Elston said to Buffalo News. “People told me I saved their life, that in another three minutes they felt like they were going to die from the freezing cold. Some peoples’ fingers were purple.”

Family of young woman killed in storm mourns on Christmas

The massive storm has killed more than 30 people. Among them, 22-year-old Anndel Nicole Taylor, who was found dead in her car on Christmas Eve.

Taylor, a certified nursing assistant, had moved to Buffalo two years ago to care for her father, the New York Times reported.

Her family in Charlotte, N.C., gathered to mourn their loss on Christmas Day.

“It was just a crying day,” said Shawnequa Renee Brown, Taylor’s sister. “All day long, we just cried.”

Families across Buffalo and New York are mourning their loved ones lost in the weekend storm.

Shealagh Sullivan can be reached at shealagh.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ShealaghS.