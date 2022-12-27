‘They even had it personalized.’ South Dakota governor poses with flamethrower, a gift from her staff.

Her Pulsefire LRT flamethrower made its debut on social media in a viral tweet from Philip Wegmann, a White House reporter for Real Clear News, and was also written about in the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

Governor Kristi Noem was given a customized flamethrower by her staff as a Christmas gift, according to Ian Fury, her office’s chief of communications.

The governor of South Dakota waved around a fiery holiday gift on Christmas, one that certainly made for a unique stocking stuffer.

The Wegmann tweet included a video of the Republican governor blasting a pile of cardboard boxes with the device, leaving them in flames on the snow-covered ground. She raises a hand and exclaims, “Perfect!”

On a Tuesday morning “Fox & Friends” segment, Noem spoke about the gift, recalling her Christmas morning shenanigans playing with the new toy.

“I don’t know why anyone wouldn’t want a flamethrower,” Noem said on “Fox & Friends.” “It has our state motto, even, on it, which is ‘Under God, the People Rule.’ So they even had it personalized specifically for me.”

A rising star in conservative circles, Noem is seen as a possible contender in 2024. She became the South Dakota’s first female governor in 2019 and won re-election in November. She plans to begin her second term with a tax cut and fully supports South Dakota’s abortion ban, which only provides exceptions in cases of life endangerment, not for rape or incest, according to the Associated Press and the Guttmacher Institute.

Noem’s tenure as governor has not been without controversy. She notably pursued a hands-off approach to the pandemic in regard to closures and mandates. She also allowed a massive annual biker rally to proceed in 2020 that one group of researchers determined led to a national spike in COVID cases.

Her son-in-law and other family members joined Noem outside on Christmas to scorch all of their gift boxes, she said. She said she also looked around to see what else needed burning.

“It’s a little bit like, ‘What else needs to be burned up today?’” Noem said.

Wegmann tweeted that in December 2020, the governor used a flamethrower and joked that she wanted to add the device to her Christmas list.

“Her staff pulled together and bought her one this year,” Wegmann said in the tweet.

In the “Fox & Friends” segment, Noem said she recommends buying a flamethrower because “they are super handy.” She said she didn’t burn anything except “items that needed to be.”

“I tell you what, our Christmas wrapping was gone in record time,” she said.

