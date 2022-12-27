Boeing moves to D.C. and gets a congressional reprieve

I have been trying to make sense of the fact that Congress has taken such a hands-on approach to air safety by modifying regulations to favor Boeing (”Congress gives Boeing a reprieve,” Metro, Dec. 21). Now I finally remember. This is exactly what I was expecting back in May when Boeing announced it would move its headquarters from Chicago to Washington, D.C. Frankly, I would have rather seen a congressional investigation into how the 737 Max won its original certification. To me, the need for a stall-detection system indicates that the 737 Max was sufficiently different from the original 737 design that the 737 Max should have been certified as a new design.

James W. Slack