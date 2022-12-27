FHLBanks need to be reimagined

This is the case with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston and its 10 sister institutions, which have more than $1 trillion in total assets . Sandra Thompson, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency that oversees the FHLBanks, recently called for a top-to-bottom review of the FHLB system. And for good cause. On the table is the very mission of the enterprise and the urgent search for modern stakeholders.

Public-private partnerships have made successful contributions in the transportation, public works, and finance sectors of our economy. However, when such a partnership becomes exclusively about private interests and not about the public interest, it is time for a reset.

Her review beckons Greater Boston’s civic and business leaders to step forward with ideas for how FHLBank Boston can serve the current public interest. For example, it could address the housing supply crisis as well as the economy. It is apparent to this former independent director of FHLBank Boston that meaningful change is not going to come from within the FHLB system.

FHLBanks were created during the Great Depression to provide then-much-needed assistance to the housing finance market. It survives by virtue of a robust taxpayer subsidy in the form of a government guarantee on agency debt and an exemption from paying taxes, which amounts to $6.3 billion annually.

Don’t be misled by their names. Federal Home Loan Banks do not make “home loans” nor are they “banks.”

FHLBanks make money by relending taxpayer-subsidized funds exclusively to their owner banks and insurance companies — adding a slight mark-up but still allowing the banks and insurance companies to borrow at rates better than they could on their own, say, by paying higher deposit rates to their customers. Ever wonder why, in these inflationary times, your bank is not paying you a higher rate of interest on your savings deposits? Look to the FHLBanks.

Year to date, FHLBank Boston loans to members soared 173 percent from $12.3 billion to $33.6 billion. By borrowing from FHLBank Boston, your local bank avoids paying you more in interest on your savings account. In essence, you subsidize the FHLBank Boston so it can compete against you for funds.

To what end?

Your bank’s borrowing from the FHLBank Boston has little to no impact on housing finance as was originally intended by Congress. For example, I do my banking at a large regional bank with 650 branches. The bank recently exited the mortgage lending business, choosing to partner with Rocket Loans rather than compete with it. Still, my bank borrows billions from its FHLB.

How can my bank borrowing from its FHLBank possibly help with housing finance now that my bank is no longer in the business of mortgage lending? Rocket, based in Detroit, is ineligible for FHLB membership because it is not a bank.

Masking this disconnect from their housing mission is a statutory requirement that 10 percent of their net income be devoted to affordable housing. Were FHLBs a true public-private partnership, the contribution to affordable housing would be closer to 50 percent. Imagine the impact that would have on housing.

Bankers tell us the FHLBanks provide vital liquidity to banks. This, they say, is their mission. But isn’t that precisely what bankers are paid handsomely to do … manage their assets and their liabilities so they have enough cash on hand for deposit withdrawals and to make new loans?

This misrepresentation of the FHLBs mission comes at a steep price for consumers.

Had the five largest banks paid competitive rates on their savings and money market accounts they would have put $42 billion in customers’ pockets in the third quarter alone. My bank is currently offering savings accounts at .03 percent. Yes, that is three one-hundredths of one percent.

This is a government enterprise that has lost its way. It serves little public purpose and that needs to change.

Any industry that serves a bona fide public purpose is a potential stakeholder of a reimagined FHLB system — small businesses creating jobs, affordable housing, climate change remediation, investments in life sciences, infrastructure, and biotech. All can benefit from a source of additional affordable funding. The FHLBanks can be that resource.

Cornelius Hurley teaches financial services law at Boston University School of Law. He was an independent director of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston from 2007 to 2021.