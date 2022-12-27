George Santos — the lying-est Republican who ever lied (since Trump)

In a New York Post interview Monday under a headline that called Santos “Liar Rep.-elect,” he sounded Nixonian — never a good sign — when he said, “I am not a criminal” and that his “sins here are embellishing my resume.”

The Republican House representative-elect from New York finally admitted what a New York Times investigation exposed earlier this month. He never graduated from Baruch College or New York University though he claimed to have earned degrees from both institutions. He never worked for Goldman Sachs or Citigroup whose high-profile names he used to fluff his professional achievements.

George Santos was probably lying when he said he’s “embarrassed” and “sorry” that he lied.

He didn’t embellish his resume. He lied. But he won’t let his scandals sway him from becoming a freshman congressman in the Republican-controlled House next week.

“This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success,” he said. “I will be effective. I will be good.”

The only thing Santos has been good at is telling lies — and those are unraveling faster than a cheap suit.

Lying about his education and his professional history is just the tip of Santos’s mendacity iceberg. An investigation by The Forward, a Jewish publication, found no evidence to support the congressman-elect’s story that his grandparents were Ukrainian Jews who twice “fled Jewish persecution during World War II.” After the election, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy even touted Santos’s victory, saying “We have the largest Republican Jewish caucus in more than 24 years. Not bad, huh?”

Santos now says he never claimed to be Jewish. Except he did. In an interview with Jewish Insider, which called Santos “the next Jewish Republican congressman from Long Island,” the publication said Santos described himself as a “non-observant Jew.” His story about his grandparents’ flight to freedom is the first line on his website biography — or it was until the “About George” page suddenly disappeared hours after the New York Post interview was published.

The Republican Jewish Coalition has denounced Santos for “misrepresenting his heritage” and banned him from future events.

Republicans take control of the House on Jan. 3, but don’t expect any of them to demand that Santos step aside before he takes his oath of office. To condemn Santos would only amplify his lies and keep pumping oxygen into something they would rather have die quietly. They’ll do nothing that could shrink their already thin margin and jeopardize their fragile power. Meanwhile McCarthy, who will do whatever it takes to become the next House Speaker, is focused only on his own ambitions.

Santos is the quintessential modern Republican, a fraud cut from the same lie-and-deny cloth as Donald Trump, his party’s standard bearer. Back in 2011 Trump had the audacity to question Barack Obama’s academic credentials because, as with the racist “birther” nonsense, he was intent on doing whatever possible to tear down this nation’s first Black president.

Of course it was Trump who was the liar. And when he became president, Republicans chose to look the other way whenever Trump lied, which he did all the time.

Republicans have established themselves as the party of misrepresentation and disinformation. That’s how Trump’s Big Lie continues to hold the party in its thrall and how the GOP has largely refused to acknowledge that its leader incited a deadly insurrection to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

And it’s why silence has again been their response to Santos, whose background — from his sketchy finances to an unresolved criminal charge in Brazil — remains filled with more questions than answers.

When the Times investigation first broke, Joseph Murray, a Santos attorney, claimed in a statement that Santos, “a gay, Latino, first generation American and Republican who won a Biden district in overwhelming fashion,” was having his “good name” smeared by “defamatory allegations.” He then falsely credited to Winston Churchill a quote by Victor Hugo, the French writer and politician, a lie in defense of a liar.

That Santos is embarrassed and sorry is probably true, but only because he’s finally gotten tripped up by his tangle of lies. But unlike Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee who lied throughout his failed Senate campaign in Georgia, this time voters fell for the deceptions and elected someone who, it turns out, they don’t know at all.

In the film adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” the titular conman says, “I’d always thought it’d be better to be a fake somebody than a real nobody.” Tom Ripley was charming and beguiling; the untalented Mr. Santos is neither nor does he need to be. His greatest asset is being in a political party where lying isn’t a deal breaker, the unprincipled pursuit of power is all that matters, and a fake somebody can become a real congressman.

