It’s cheaper to send money to Ukraine than to send troops

Russian President Vladimir Putin is this generation’s Adolph Hitler, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is our Winston Churchill (”In US, Zelensky pleads for more help,” Page A1, Dec. 22). Ukraine is trying to stop Russia from taking more of Europe. Unlike in Roosevelt’s era, President Biden and NATO are doing the best they can to help Ukraine. We need to continue to support them and remind the conservative isolationists that it is cheaper to send money and arms than it would be to send troops. This is not the time to forget how history can repeat itself, especially in this interconnected world.

Stephen Krom