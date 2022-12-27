A religious experience: The case for legalizing psychedelic drugs in Massachusetts

If you think this sounds like a difficult distinction for our criminal justice system to make, you’re right.

Now, in the wake of Colorado’s and Oregon’s legalization of natural psychedelics for private use , it’s worth asking: What is the legal status of psychedelic drugs in Massachusetts? The answer at both the state and federal levels depends upon whether the usage of psychedelics is religious in nature.

When I was a senior at Harvard in 2014, I took LSD at the encouragement of a friend who described it as potentially eye-opening. At the time, I was an atheist. By the end of that single experience, I found myself drawn toward spirituality.

In general, psychedelics in Massachusetts are highly illegal. They are classified as Schedule I substances under the Federal Controlled Substances Act and as Class B (LSD) or C (psilocybin, dimethyltryptamine, or DMT) under its Massachusetts equivalent.

Simple possession of a psychedelic drug can get you a year in prison for a first offense under both state and federal laws. Distributing LSD or psilocybin carries a 10-year minimum penalty under federal law and a prison term of up to five years (psilocybin) or 10 years (LSD) under Massachusetts law. For comparison, assault and battery in Massachusetts carries a maximum penalty of two and a half years. In Massachusetts, the punishment for distributing LSD is equivalent to assault and battery with intent to murder. To take the law at face value, Massachusetts doesn’t care whether you give your neighbor LSD or beat him to within an inch of his life.

However, the formal classification of psychedelics as illicit controlled substances in Massachusetts is just one part of a multifaceted legal matrix that, taken as a whole, provides ample breadth for the legal use of psychedelics — provided that such use is in furtherance of a sincerely held religious belief.

In 1993, Congress passed the Restoration of Religious Freedom Act (RFRA) in response to a Supreme Court decision that allowed states to penalize the religious use of peyote. Then, in 2006, the Supreme Court applied RFRA to protect the religious use of the psychedelic DMT by a church in New Mexico. Although RFRA only applies to federal prosecutions, here in Massachusetts the Supreme Judicial Court has stated that the Massachusetts Constitution provides “the same [scope of protection] as that prescribed by the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.” This aligns with the Supreme Judicial Court’s longstanding doctrine that “the scope of protection afforded the right to freely exercise one’s religion under the Massachusetts Constitution is greater than that afforded by the United States Constitution.”

Since the passage of RFRA, no one asserting a religious defense of psychedelic use has been prosecuted in Massachusetts. Evidently, both state and federal laws provide broad, deliberate carve-outs for the religious use of psychedelics.

Recent scientific research, however, calls into question the possibility of neatly distinguishing between religious and nonreligious psychedelic use. In a 2006 study published in Psychopharmacology, 71 percent of study participants rated a single dose of psilocybin to be either the single most (33 percent) or one of the top five most (38 percent) spiritually significant experiences of their lives. Sixty-seven percent rated the experience as either the single most or one of the five most meaningful experiences of their lives overall.

A 2019 study by the same team showed that religious experiences occasioned by psychedelic drugs are nearly indistinguishable from endogenous (non-drug-induced) religious experiences. A 2018 study even showed that psychedelic experiences dovetail with traditional spiritual practices, including meditation, to produce greater long-term improvements in spiritual well-being.

In other words, science has begun to reveal an inherent relationship between psychedelics and spirituality that the law has yet to reckon with.

If, as recent research shows, psychedelics normally occasion spiritual experiences, then the legal framework that treats religious use as an exception is misguided. At best, it invites an impractical and inappropriate judicial inquiry into the spiritual sincerity of the user. At worst, it operates as an arbitrary pleading standard, under which people who know how to make a religious freedom claim are, in effect, free from legal harassment while less savvy users suffer steep consequences for the same act.

Was the experience I had at Harvard a religious one? Which matters more: that I was an atheist when it started or that I was a believer when it ended?

I’ve since come to describe my relationship to psychedelics in primarily religious terms. Should I be afforded legal protections that are denied to someone who uses more secular language to describe their experience? At a time when traditional concepts of religion are on the decline and 32 percent of Massachusetts residents claim no religious affiliation, these are important questions. And the best way to resolve them while protecting religious freedom and the equal administration of justice is for Massachusetts to follow Colorado and Oregon and legalize psychedelics.

Michael Cotter is a lawyer who lives in Douglas, Mass.