Why is it necessary?

Since Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, I have constantly read and heard the news (yes, even in The Boston Globe) refer to her as “gay” or “lesbian.” Why is this necessary? Until we all stop labeling people, prejudice and hate will continue. Thankfully I grew up in a home where you were respected and loved if you were a decent person no matter who you were. This philosophy has given me much joy and wonderful friendships throughout my life. When I meet someone, I always see the person as they are, not as their skin color, race or religion, or their sexual orientation.

Mary Anne Pozzo