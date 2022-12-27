Bruins again lose in Ottawa, falling to the Senators in a shootout

The Bruins, 27-4-3, have registered two of those defeats in Ottawa, including a 7-5 regulation loss in October.

Rarely beaten this season, the Bruins lost again in Canada’s capital city Tuesday night, rubbed out by the Senators, 3-2, in a wild shootout before a standing-room-only crowd at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Without a goal for the last six weeks, Pavel Zacha knotted it for the Bruins, 2-2, with only 3:33 remaining in regulation.

A blocked shot ping-ponged over to Zacha in the left circle and he sniped a quick shot by Cam Talbot for only his fourth goal of the season. It was the Bruins 41st shot on net, their 21st in the period.

Zacha had not scored since Nov. 13, his goal ending a streak of 17 games without a strike.

Alex DeBrincat, who supplied a 2-1 lead during regulation, was the lone scorer to connect in the shootout. Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, and David Pastrnak failed to put a puck by Talbot (49 saves) during the shootout.

Talbot was by far the night’s No. 1 star, allowing only one goal in the onslaught the Bruins mustered after the 40-minute mark.

The Senators, in need of a lengthy win streak to get back into the playoff discussion, moved out to a 2-1 lead with a pair of goals — by Tim Stutzle and DeBrincat — in the second period.

Stutzle broke the scoreless tie with a power-play laser shot, a one-timer from the right faceoff dot with Trent Frederic in the penalty box for closing his hand on the puck. The goal, with 8:11 gone, came only 12 seconds after Frederic was whistled for the infraction.

DeBrusk, with his third goal in as many games, knotted it at even strength only 2:22 later. Set up on the right side by Patrice Bergeron, a streaking DeBrusk missed wide right with his initial attempt. But as Talbot shifted to his right, the near post was open for DeBrusk to collect a random hop off the rear wall and make the easy deposit on the short side.

DeBrincat’s go-ahead goal came as he jumped off the bench, gained a step on the Bruins’ defense, and finished with a clever roof shot at the top of the crease at 13:37.

The Bruins felt the goal should have been disallowed because Brady Tkachuk knocked the puck down with his hand as he was leaving the ice at the moment DeBrincat popped over the boards. Rather than a goal, it looked like the Senators should have been penalized for having too many men on the ice. But too bad for the Bruins, the goal stood.

Back to work after the three-day Christmas break, both sides were aware things would be choppy from the start. Both sides were proven right. Passes were off the mark and defensive coverage shoddy, which had the Senators breaking in alone repeatedly on Jeremy Swayman in the opening 20 minutes.

Earlier in the first, at the 2:25 mark, Bergeron potted the night’s first goal, only to see it wiped off the board when replays showed Bergeron was an inch or two offside when Brad Marchand carried the puck into the zone on left wing. It was erased from the board and 34 seconds were added back on the clock.

If not for Swayman, credited with 11 stops in the first, the Bruins could have been down by two or three goals by the first intermission. Instead, it was 0-0, with Talbot turning back 14 shots in the Senators cage.

One of the Bruins’ best bids in the first came at 15:53 when Craig Smith, without a goal since Oct. 27, was set up at the top of the crease with a Nick Foligno feed. Smith pulled the puck to his forehand and tried to roof it, but Talbot was too quick to get to it. One day Smith’s luck will change. Maybe.

The Bruins had one power-play chance in the first but never mounted much pressure on the Senators’ net. Pastrnak, a mainstay on the first unit, ended up spending the full two minutes out on the advantage.

The Bruins finished with the 14-11 shot advantage in the first period, but the Senators had a handful of Grade A chances.

“Allows us to get away, probably going to hurt us in the first 30 minutes,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said when asked about the three-day break following the morning workout. “But everyone’s on the same playing field. The quicker we can get ourselves mentally ready to play, the better we’ll be.”

The Bruins, down by a goal after 40 minutes, had not trailed after two periods since Dec. 5, the day the Golden Knights put an end to their winning streak on Causeway Street.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.