Bruins give Craig Smith another chance to catch someone’s eye

Thus far, the trade market for the 33-year-old has yielded only the sound of silence, leading general manager Don Sweeney to toggle Smith back and forth on the waiver wire in recent weeks.

By NHL standards, that’s a fairly pricey No. 4 trio, ringing the register for a combined $8.65 million in salary-cap space. Part of the reason for playing the underperforming Smith (1-3—4 in 19 games before Tuesday night) is the front office’s hope that he could catch the eye of a trade partner willing to take on Smith’s $3.1 million cap hit.

OTTAWA — Craig Smith returned to the Bruins’ lineup Tuesday night, riding again at right wing on a fourth line with Nick Foligno and Tomas Nosek.

Smith has yet to suit up for Providence, but his stays on the AHL roster — be they only “paper” assignments — allow the varsity to back a few dollars out of his cap hit, each time leaving Sweeney with a few extra dollars in wiggle room ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.

Valued as a volume shooter throughout his career (most of those years spent in Nashville), Smith this season had put only 24 shots on net prior to suiting up vs. the Senators. His last goal was Oct. 27.

Foligno, who was placed on waivers at season’s start, also is a pricey fourth-liner ($3.8 million cap hit), but his production this season has far surpassed the low-temp 2-11—13 he produced in his first season with the Bruins.

Foligno entered the night with 6-10—16 in the first 33 games, roughly the production the front office envisioned when signing him as a UFA for two years/$7.6 million in the summer of 2021.

While Smith’s contract allows Sweeney to trade him anywhere, Foligno can be dealt to only 16 teams. But given Foligno’s renewed energy and propensity to pick up points, it’s unlikely Sweeney would want to remove him now, especially with the club still slotted No. 1 in the league’s overall standings.

***

What coach Jim Montgomery wants most from his defensemen, of course, is defense, keeping pucks out of their net. Scoring is always an extra from the blue line crew.

Lately, though, high-profile defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm have been light on the extras. Going into Tuesday night, Lindholm had gone 22 games without a goal and McAvoy was 13 removed from his latest strike.

“I think every player feels better about themselves when they have scored recently,” Montgomery said following the morning workout.

Even though they haven’t scored, said Montgomery, Lindholm and McAvoy continue to drive the offense.

“They’re leading the plays and supporting plays and driving plays that lead to goals,” he mused.

In the four games prior to the Christmas break, Lindholm picked up four assists, and he entered the night here with 24 points, ranked T15 in scoring among all defensemen.

McAvoy had gone the last three games without a point and stood 2-15—17 in his 20 games this season.

“During a long season, sometimes it goes like that,” said McAvoy, who set career highs in goals (10), assists (46), and points (56) last season. “You end up defending more in games, and sort of playing a simpler style.

“But when the team’s winning as much as we are, it’s really hard to look back and feel, you know, like a selfish sort of ‘wish I coulda done more.’ The team’s winning, so as long as that’s the case …

“Obviously, I hope to be scoring every game, producing and being a part of the offense. But as long as we’re winning, things are going really well.”

***

The Bruins were scooting out of here postgame for a return visit to Newark to face the Devils Wednesday night. The Bruins won there Friday night, only one day after pinning a loss on the Jets at the Garden.

The Bruins were 7-1-0 this season in their four back-to-back encounters. Their lone loss, 7-5, came here Oct. 18, the night after pinning a 5-3 loss on the Panthers at the Garden. They went 6-0-0 in their next three back-to-back matchups.

“The experience has been helping us a lot,” noted captain Patrice Bergeron, “as far as knowing to keep things simple in that second game of back-to-backs. We know if a team’s waiting for you, with a little bit more legs and energy, you know it’s a start you have to simplify — go in straight lines and don’t force plays. Rely more on what we know — more what’s cliché and works for us.”

***

Following the visit to Newark, the Bruins aren’t back to work until Saturday’s Garden matinee with the Sabres … Buffalo’s game Tuesday night in Columbus was postponed, the Sabres still unable to leave Erie County after a lethal Christmas blizzard left scores dead in and around the city … Like Lindholm and McAvoy, No. 2 left winger Pavel Zacha entered the night in the thick of a goal drought. The ex-Devil last put one in the net Nov. 13, leaving him 0-11—11 in the 17 games since that win over the Canucks. Still lots of hockey left, but Zacha, on target to be an unrestricted free agent in July, will have to find his scoring touch if he’s going to springboard off of his $3.5 million salary this season … A.J. Greer again was the odd man out up front to make way for Smith’s reinsertion … Defenseman Jakub Zboril sat out his 14th straight game. The former first-round pick has suited up only once since Nov. 13 … Linus Ullmark, with a league-best mark of 19-1-1, will get the start in Newark, where Friday night he stopped 36 of 39 Devils chances and pocketed the 4-3 win.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.