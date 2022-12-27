As conference play begins, here’s where the Mass. Division 1 women’s basketball teams stand

For most of the country, conference play in women’s college basketball — and the race to the NCAA Tournament — kicks off this week. Here’s where the nine Massachusetts Division 1 teams stand:

The Crusaders flew through a relatively easy early schedule that included wins over Brown and Northeaster as well as losses to Marquette, Boston College, and Vermont. Coach Maureen Magarity has thrust young players into new roles — namely sophomore Lindsay Berger and freshman Kaitlyn Flanagan — and is impressed by their fortitude.

“I’m really happy. I think we’re really balanced inside and out,” Magarity said. “[We] have a lot of different weapons. People have stepped up in different games, and I think our younger players, their confidence is growing, and I’m really excited about that as well.”

Magarity has a low-scoring squad that has dictated a slow pace, holding opponents to just 54.7 points per game.

If Holy Cross can stand strong against some high-quality offenses, it might emerge with its first conference title since 2007. The Patriot League appears wide open, and defense will be at a premium.

“I think in our league, you have to play defense, because these teams can just score at will,” Magarity said.

UMass (9-3)

The preseason favorite in the Atlantic 10 is a must-watch squad. The Minutewomen roll out a high-octane offense that ranks ninth nationwide in points in the paint (43.7) and sixth in fast-break points (18.7).

Their three losses came to opponents with top-50 NET rankings: Tennessee (22nd), Columbia (32nd), and Missouri (41st).

Star graduate student Sam Breen is putting up 18.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Senior Sydney Taylor is averaging 17.3 points and canning 38.5 percent of her threes.

The top of the A-10 is crowded, but the road to a championship should still travel through Amherst.

Contenders

Boston University (5-6)

The Terriers boast the fourth-best 3-point shooting percentage in the nation (41.4) and have moved the ball extremely well despite missing starters Alex Giannaros and Caitlin Weimar for large portions of the season. They were the Patriot League preseason favorites for a reason and wield the experience and depth for a championship run.

However, BU also lost four of its last five nonconference games and coughed up 18 or more turnovers in three of those contests. The Terriers have to build some consistency. That could start with establishing a stable, healthy rotation.

Harvard (7-5)

Harvard beat BU to close out an up-and-down first half under new coach Carrie Moore. Sophomore Harmoni Turner has been a star as one of six players in the country averaging at least 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game.

Columbia and Princeton are the class of the Ivy League so far, but Harvard has an outside shot at a championship upset.

Competitors

Boston College (11-4)

The Atlantic Coast Conference is simply too deep to project a title shot for the young Eagles. But they made more noise than anticipated in nonconference play behind a defense that feasted on steals and transition chances. BC has actually played two ACC contests already, going 1-1 with a win against Georgia Tech and a loss to Virginia Tech.

Center Maria Gakdeng has helped BC to the eighth-best offensive rebounding rate in the nation. That will be put to the test against bigger, stronger ACC opponents. Still, the Eagles could be a pleasant surprise with their eagerness to rebound and run.

Northeastern (5-6)

Northeastern might have turned a corner by winning three of its last four games. Guards Derin Erdogan and Gemima Motema pace the Huskies with 13.9 points per game apiece, but the team needs to find some consistent scoring behind them.

The Huskies have wins against BU, Harvard, Stonehill, and Merrimack, plus narrow losses to Holy Cross and BC. However, they score just 59.2 points per game, ranking 12th among 13 Colonial Athletic Association teams.

Long shots

Stonehill (3-9), Merrimack (1-9), UMass Lowell (1-9)

Only one Northeast Conference team — Fairleigh-Dickinson (7-4) — finished nonconference play over .500. The NEC is an uninspiring field that includes Stonehill and Merrimack.

The Skyhawks have battled in their first season as a Division 1 program. But they force the third-fewest turnovers in the country and simply lack depth and size.

Meanwhile, Merrimack has the 10th-worst net rating nationwide and needs to find some offensive help for redshirt senior forward Marissa Hamilton.

UMass Lowell is also in rough shape at the bottom of America East. The River Hawks scored more than 60 points once in 10 games and don’t have a single double-digit per-game scorer. If there’s a bright spot, it might be scoring leader Jaini Edmonds, who is knocking down 39.5 percent of her 3-pointers as a junior.