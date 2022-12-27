EMass girls’ hockey: With yet another Norwell hat trick, sophomore Penny Saich headlines Players of the Week

Mikayla Brightman, Bishop Stang — The senior powered the No. 16 Spartans with four goals in a 6-4 nonleague victory over Franklin on Monday.

Ava Enright, Boston Latin —The sophomore scored the overtime winner for the Wolfpack in a 2-1 win over Braintree.

Adia Murphy, Dedham — The freshman picked a great time to score her first career goal, netting the winner in a 3-2 overtime win for the unbeaten No. 19 Marauders over Tri-Valley foe Medway/Ashland.