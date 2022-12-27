fb-pixel Skip to main content
GIRLS' HOCKEY: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ hockey: With yet another Norwell hat trick, sophomore Penny Saich headlines Players of the Week

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,Updated December 27, 2022, 13 minutes ago
Norwell's Penny Saich, pictured here in January 2022, potted a hat trick to beat Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake on Wednesday.DebeeTlumacki

Mikayla Brightman, Bishop Stang — The senior powered the No. 16 Spartans with four goals in a 6-4 nonleague victory over Franklin on Monday.

Ava Enright, Boston Latin —The sophomore scored the overtime winner for the Wolfpack in a 2-1 win over Braintree.

Adia Murphy, Dedham — The freshman picked a great time to score her first career goal, netting the winner in a 3-2 overtime win for the unbeaten No. 19 Marauders over Tri-Valley foe Medway/Ashland.

Ava O’Donahue, Notre Dame (Hingham) – A huge 7-0 nonleague victory for the No. 8 Cougars over Acton-Boxborough was fueled by a two-goal and one-assist performance from the senior.

Penny Saich, Norwell — The sophomore was the third Clipper in four games to score a hat trick, scoring three in No. 11 Norwell’s 4-1 win against Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake last Wednesday.

Ella Tucker, Bishop Fenwick — The sophomore goalie made 31 saves on 35 shots in a tight 4-3 loss to HPNA on Christmas Eve.



Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.

