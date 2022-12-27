EMass girls’ hockey: With yet another Norwell hat trick, sophomore Penny Saich headlines Players of the Week

Mikayla Brightman, Bishop Stang — The senior powered the No. 16 Spartans with four goals in a 6-4 nonleague victory over Franklin on Monday.
Ava Enright, Boston Latin —The sophomore scored the overtime winner for the Wolfpack in a 2-1 win over Braintree.
Adia Murphy, Dedham — The freshman picked a great time to score her first career goal, netting the winner in a 3-2 overtime win for the unbeaten No. 19 Marauders over Tri-Valley foe Medway/Ashland.
Ava O’Donahue, Notre Dame (Hingham) – A huge 7-0 nonleague victory for the No. 8 Cougars over Acton-Boxborough was fueled by a two-goal and one-assist performance from the senior.
Advertisement
Penny Saich, Norwell — The sophomore was the third Clipper in four games to score a hat trick, scoring three in No. 11 Norwell’s 4-1 win against Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake last Wednesday.
Ella Tucker, Bishop Fenwick — The sophomore goalie made 31 saves on 35 shots in a tight 4-3 loss to HPNA on Christmas Eve.
Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.