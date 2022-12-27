Former Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill reportedly agrees to one-year deal with Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with lefthander Rich Hill, according to multiple reports.

Hill, who turns 43 in March, went 8-7 in 26 starts with the Red Sox in 2022, posting a 4.27 ERA, 109 strikeouts, and 37 walks in 124⅓ innings. In his final five starts, he had a 2.36 ERA, 30 strikeouts, and 6 walks in 26⅔ innings, and talked about returning for a 19th season in the big leagues.

“I love the competition. I love the grind,” the Milton native said after his final start in 2022, a 4-3 win over the Rays. “I enjoy getting up early in the morning the days that you don’t want to work out and lift, and get ready for that day, and once you get into it and once you get into that routine or that workout as the offseason is going is something that I enjoy. I’m probably crazy.”