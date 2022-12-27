Hingham girls’ hockey coach Courtney Turner has big shoes to fill, but the former Southfield star looks up to the task

Courtney Turner is in her first season as a varsity head coach, but the Milton native brings a rich hockey background and a relentless work ethic to her position with the Hingham girls’ program.

Under the direction of 20-year coach Tom Findley, Hingham was the model of success.

“It’s a big job to step in right away,” said Findley, who stepped down as coach after the 2021-22 season. “I think it was a great hire, and I’m very excited for her.”

At first, Hingham senior captain Erin Packard acknowledged that she was a little nervous with the change. She had played under Findley for years. But after doing a little research, she was excited with Turner’s knowledge and experience in hockey.

After a standout career at the Southfield School, and later Division 1 Union College, Turner was drafted first overall by the Boston Blades of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League in 2017. But with six seasons of professional play and a degree in special education, she was looking for a new challenge. When both positions opened up at Hingham, it felt serendipitous.

“After playing, I wanted to get into coaching,” said Turner. “Everything just kind of fell into place from there.”

Packard cites Turner’s dynamic, hands-on style of coaching as a hallmark for the Harborwomen, now 1-0-1 after Tuesday’s shootout loss to Braintree in the first round of the Tenney Cup in Kingston.

Courtney Turner is already connecting with her players in Hingham. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“When we’re practicing, she’ll get in on the drills to push us to work harder,” said Packard. “She really shows us what we need to do . . . she’ll stop and go through it slowly, and she works with us until we get the hang of it and get where we need to go.”

Turner hopes to emulate a particularly impactful coach she played under and connect with her players on a personal level as well.

“My soccer coach growing up was a great role model . . . she was also a teacher, and just a strong female presence,” said Turner. “She helped us off the field more than on the field, teaching us right from wrong.”

Senior captain Abbey Kennedy and sophomores Caroline Doherty and Addy Garrity make up an impressive first line. Packard anchors the team’s defensive pairing with Brenna Moynihan, andemphasized Turner’s willingness to reach out and get to know her and her teammates.

“She’s definitely worked hard to get to know us on and off the ice . . . who we are personally, what we do in our free time,” said Packard. “We will always stop by her classroom to say hi, and she’s always saying her door is always open to come say hi if you’re free.”

Turner knows she has big shoes to fill from her predecessor, but her focus remains on her players and giving them the tools they need to achieve success in all aspects of life.

“She’s given us [as captains] really great knowledge on what to do and say as leaders, and how to handle every situation that is handed to us,” said Packard.

In terms of numbers, Turner wants to win. “But our goal as a team is to work hard and support our teammates, so if we can do those two things, then that’s a successful season in my book,” she said.

Addy Garrity (right) helps make up Hingham's formidable top line. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Ice chips

▪ Before King Philip defeated Wayland/Weston 4-1 last week at the Rivers School, the Warriors received a visit from former Bruins star defenseman Zdeno Chára.

KP coach Ken Assad spotted Chara at the rink pre-game and approached him to wish him well on his retirement. “When he came off the ice, I congratulated him on a great career,” said Assad. “The girls had asked me if they could get a pic with him, so I asked if he had a second, and he didn’t even hesitate to say yes.”

The Warriors are taking part in the Medway/Ashland New Year’s Invitational this week, opening with a Thursday game against host Medway/Ashland. They are receiving stellar play from their top line, which includes junior center Kelly Holmes (four goals, four assists) and junior winger Nikki McDonald (three goals, two assists.)

▪ Norwell is off to an impressive start. The 11th-ranked Clippers defeated Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake, 4-1, with Penny Saich netting three goals. She was the third Clipper skater to score a hat trick in four games. Coach Victoria Dinger said early in the season that the team’s changed mindset has led to this scoring outburst.

“Adjusting is our goal this year,” said Dinger. “Adjusting to each other, adjusting to better match our opponents, and adjusting our mind-set to remain positive no matter what the game brings us.”

▪ Governor’s Academy will celebrate the 37th anniversary of its girls’ program Jan. 14th during its game against Middlesex. The event includes honoring the first coach, Lynda Fitzgerald . . . Buckingham, Browne & Nichols is honoring the program’s 40th anniversary in the new year, which is the perfect time for the team’s founder, Kathy Newell, to return to the coaching staff after a two-year absence. She is an assistant to current coach Ed Bourget, who has been at the helm since 2013 . . . Olivia Zafuto, one of the big preseason pickups for the Premier Hockey Federation’s Boston Pride, has landed on the coaching staff at Thayer Academy. Though it is a juggling act to do both, it’s working well — Zafuto just scored her first two goals for the Pride and her Thayer squad is 2-2-1, with some strong scoring during the pre-holiday Dexter Southfield Holiday Tournament.

Games of the Week

Wednesday, Dedham vs. Bishop Stang (at Hetland Memorial Arena, 3 p.m.) — An important test for both teams, as the No. 19 Marauders face a litmus test against one of the most dominant seniors in the state, Stang’s Mikayla Brightman.

Wednesday, Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading vs. Winthrop (at Larsen Arena, 6:10 p.m.) — An excellent Northeast League test awaits both teams. No. 4 Winthrop (3-0) remains unbeaten; Peabody (3-1) has only lost to top-ranked St. Mary’s.

Wednesday, Canton vs. Notre Dame-H (at Hobomock, 7:50 p.m.) — Coming off its first loss of the season against Duxbury in the first round of the Tenney Cup Monday, No. 8 NDA (2-1) faces another tough test Wednesday night against No. 2 Canton (4-0).

Friday, Cape Cod vs. St. Mary’s (at Connery Rink, 2 p.m.) — The No. 13 Flurries will see how their high-scoring ways (scoring 18 goals in four games) stack up against the top-ranked Spartans.

Saturday, Central Catholic vs. Methuen/Tewksbury (at Methuen High, 11 a.m.) — The fourth Ryan Driscoll Memorial Game features two teams just on the edge of the Top 20, which honors the late brother of former Methuen/Tewksbury standout Jessica Driscoll. Central Catholic (1-2) closes out its busy three-game holiday week with this game.

Correspondent Kat Cornetta contributed to this story.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.