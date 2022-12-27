Celtics start slow, then overtake Rockets behind Jaylen Brown (39 points) and Jayson Tatum (38)

Boston’s third victory in a row further distanced it from its rough stretch earlier this month, during which it lost five of six games.

So when Houston took an early eight-point lead, there were a few murmurs in the holiday crowd. But they did not last. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum seized control, and Robert Williams had his most impactful game since making his season debut Dec. 16, helping Boston roll to a 126-102 win.

The Celtics should have had little trouble with the lowly Rockets at TD Garden on Tuesday night. But breezy wins have not always arrived when most expected this season.

Brown had 39 points and Tatum added 38 to lead the Celtics. Williams came off the bench and added 11 points and 15 rebounds in just 21 minutes.

Jalen Green led Houston (10-24) with 28 points.

About 10 minutes before tip-off it was announced that Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla would miss the game due to an eye irritation. He appeared to be in some discomfort during his pregame interview session. Assistant coach Damon Stoudamire coached the team in place of Mazzulla, and appeared to follow the blueprint Mazzulla established as Boston pushed to the top of the NBA.

The Celtics outscored the Rockets in all four quarters and let Brown and Tatum carry them. Boston figures to have a more challenging task Thursday night, when the Clippers come to TD Garden to conclude this seven-game homestand.

Observations from the game:

⋅ It seemed that Mazzulla’s timeout tendencies were passed down to Stoudamire. The Rockets took a surprising 13-5 lead, and Stoudamire didn’t flinch. A couple of minutes later Boston had gone on a 10-2 run, leading to a Houston timeout. Stoudamire didn’t call a timeout during the first half.

⋅ The Celtics played a mostly sluggish first half, with their offense once again sputtering due to a poor stretch of 3-point shooting. They mostly got what they wanted when they attacked the rim and displayed good ball movement, so the early stumble never felt like a significant concern.

⋅ Before the game, in a bit of a surprise, Mazzulla hinted that Williams might come off the bench for the rest of the season. Mazzulla essentially said he did not want to disrupt the starting lineup that’s found a rhythm. It seems most likely that Mazzulla will ultimately go back to Williams as a starter the next time Boston is in a rut. But he’s been productive in the reduced role so far since returning from knee surgery. He had seven rebounds in seven first-half minutes and bothered Rockets players when they reached the paint.

⋅ The Rockets’ Garrison Mathews was in training camp with the Celtics in October 2021 and was cut before the regular season. He could have signed a two-way deal with the Celtics but believed he could make an NBA roster, and he appears to have found a home in Houston. Mathews drilled first-half 3-pointers Tuesday and had 6 points and two steals in 17 minutes.

⋅ Derrick White’s defense probably hasn’t received enough attention this year. He’s really been a disruptor. He helped give Boston a jolt at the start of the third quarter. First, he stuck with Kenyon Martin Jr. and smothered a driving shot. A play later, he batted away a pass in the paint, and the Rockets forced up a shot that missed.

⋅ The Rockets hardly double-teamed Tatum, which was surely a nice respite for him.

