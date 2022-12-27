Mets re-sign setup man Adam Ottavino to two-year contract

NEW YORK — The Mets re-signed reliever Adam Ottavino to a two-year contract on Tuesday, bringing back a top setup man for All-Star closer Edwin Díaz.

Ottavino's deal includes a player option for 2024. He became a free agent after going 6-3 with a 2.06 ERA and three saves in 66 appearances last season, his first with his hometown Mets.

The 37-year-old righthander, who grew up in Brooklyn, tied for seventh in the National League with 19 holds and held righthanded hitters to a .161 batting average. Using his sweeping slider, he finished with 79 strikeouts and 16 walks in 65⅔ innings to help the Mets reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.