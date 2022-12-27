Two goals from Brendan Peck help Framingham boys’ hockey upset No. 10 Marshfield at Pat Serio Cup

“He’s an athletic kid,” Framingham coach Dan Riva said of McKinney. “He’s worked really hard, it’s great to see him rewarded with a great game like he had today.”

The Flyers may just have secured one Tuesday afternoon at The Bog, taking to the road to down 10th-ranked Marshfield, 4-1, in the opening round of the Pat Serio Cup on the strength of 31 saves from junior netminder Colin McKinney.

KINGSTON — Early on, the Framingham boys’ hockey team has been in search of a signature win.

McKinney benefitted from an opportunistic offense for the Flyers (3-1), who received two goals from Brendan Peck and singular tallies from Jack Kurzman and Michael St. Cyr.

Kurzman fired the game’s first strike at 7:40 of the opening frame, followed by a Peck offering on a breakaway from Jeremy Auren at 13:08.

Framingham held a two-goal cushion over the Rams (3-1) until the waning moments of the second period, when Peck scored again with just 11 seconds remaining.

“We got better as the game went on,” Riva said. “As the game progressed, we started to make a few more plays and were able to capitalize on some chances.”

Connor Merrick got one back for Marshfield at 12:50 of the third, long after the Rams had let back-to-back power plays expired, but could muster no more on McKinney.

St. Cyr scored on the power play in the final minute of regulation, the first goal of his career.

Framingham will host No. 5 Xaverian (3-1) at Loring Arena Wednesday night in the tournament final after the Hawks downed St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 2-1, at New England Sports Center.