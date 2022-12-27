With Patriots in an actual must-win situation, it’s no time for rookies to be nervous

New England has two paths to punch a ticket to the dance, and both require a victory Sunday over a Dolphins squad that has won four straight in the series.

Sure, the NFL postseason doesn’t technically kick off for another few weeks, but for all intents and purposes, the Patriots need to treat the final two weeks as a win-or-start-planning-for-2023 proposition.

The easiest avenue for the Patriots is to beat the Dolphins and Bills (in Orchard Park) and they’re in. The alternative route is a bit more complicated. They still must beat Miami and then hope to get help from the Jets, Raiders, Steelers, and Titans over the next two weeks.

With a handful of rookies playing major roles for this team, it’s important to strike a balance between making sure they are aware of the stakes and not adding to the pressure level.

Joe Judge believes the correct approach is sticking with the routine.

“I don’t think it’s about making anybody nervous,” the Patriots offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach said Tuesday. “I think every game in this league brings with it a certain level of — what do you want to call it? — stress, butterflies, anxiety, whatever it is.

“I think everyone has to get themselves prepared for a game. And the best way of really making sure your guys can go in confident and really play calm and collectively is really just make sure we prepare the right way throughout the week.

“You know, show them enough tape, talk about what’s going to come on certain looks, talk about how we’re going to handle certain things they’re going to do, and just make sure they understand the tools that we have built in to give them answers. Knowing something unexpectedly shows up in the game, they know what to lean back on and go ahead and use that as an answer.”

Judge noted that after training camp, exhibition games, and 15 regular-season games, the rookies have already played more football than they ever did in college. He likes their resiliency.

“I’ve been impressed with this young group and talking about all three phases of the game of how this rookie class has done,’’ said Judge. “A good job sustaining throughout the year, really staying focused. You know, you haven’t seen these guys really trail off or hit a wall. They’ve done a really nice job as a class staying competitive and improving throughout the year, which is what you look for.’’

Veteran Jonathan Jones, who has played alongside rookie cornerbacks Jack Jones and Marcus Jones, said his message is a simple one.

“Just buy in and follow,” he said. “We have some veteran leadership and just have those guys buy in, stay focused, lock in, and not allow the pressure of the game — it being a make-or-break game — to creep up. Just go out there and do your best.”

Goal to go

Jerod Mayo, who has impressed in head coaching interviews in the past, reiterated Tuesday that that is still one of his goals.

“That’s never changed,” said Mayo, who teams with Steve Belichick to run New England’s defense. “I think I’m ready to be a head coach in the league. But I have to say this, too: Right now, my focus is on being here with the Patriots. But that’s definitely still the goal.”

The Broncos, with whom Mayo interviewed last season, fired coach Nathaniel Hackett Monday, so it would seem probable that Mayo would be on their list. More jobs likely will open Jan. 9, the day after the regular season ends, known in NFL circles as “Black Monday.”

Ready for anything

With Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol for at least the second time this season, his status is unclear for Sunday’s game.

The Patriots, who are 0-4 against Tagovailoa, will prepare for all possibilities — Teddy Bridgewater is the backup — but don’t expect wholesale scheme changes if Tagovailoa can’t go.

“We’ve got to be ready for everyone here going into the game, so we’ll see how it plays out,” said Steve Belichick. “I wouldn’t say drastically different in terms of the offensive scheme. Every player’s different and has different strengths and weaknesses, but I don’t know if they’re going to overhaul the offense just based on a new guy going in there. But we’ll see how it goes and be ready for all of them as best we can.”

Bridgewater is a nine-year veteran with 64 starts under his belt. He has played in relief of Tagovailoa several times this season.

“I would say they’re both very experienced quarterbacks at this point, especially playing in this scheme,” said Mayo. “But I would say it doesn’t change too much. They still have weapons all over the field. It’s still going to take a team effort to really slow these guys down.

“So whoever’s playing quarterback, we’ll be ready, and hopefully we can go out there and play at a high level.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.