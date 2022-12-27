In record numbers, an unexpected migrant group is fleeing to the US

For generations, Nicaragua, the second poorest country in the Western Hemisphere after Haiti, saw only a trickle of its people migrate northward. But soaring inflation, declining wages, and the erosion of democracy under an increasingly authoritarian government have drastically shifted the calculus.

Nurses, doctors, students, children, farmers, and many other Nicaraguans say teary goodbyes as they await private charter buses for the first leg of an 1,800-mile journey. Final destination: the United States.

MANAGUA — Twice a week at a gas station on the western edge of Nicaragua’s capital, local residents gather, carrying the telltale signs of people on the move: loaded backpacks, clothes and toiletries stuffed in plastic bags, and heavy jackets in preparation for a chilly journey far from the stifling heat.

Now, for the first time in Nicaragua’s history, the small nation of 6.5 million is a major contributor to the mass of people trekking to the US southern border, having been displaced by violence, repression, and poverty.

While attention has focused this year on the record numbers of Venezuelans and Cubans pouring into the United States, this less-noted but remarkable surge of Nicaraguans is also adding to the migration crisis in a big way, sending money back to their families and, inadvertently, providing an economic lifeline to a government under sanctions from the United States.

More than 180,000 Nicaraguans crossed into the United States this year through the end of November — about 60 times as many as those who entered during the same period two years earlier, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

Tatiana González Chacón, 23, a baker, left the Bluefields region in eastern Nicaragua for Phoenix last month, because her father, the leader of an opposition party that saw its charter revoked, was accused of terrorism and had to flee to Costa Rica.

Nicaragua used to be “an enviable country, a place people wanted to go,” she said. “Now it’s a place where its own people want to get out. When you cross that river into the United States, it’s like you breathe a different air.”

Earlier this month, at a bus stop in Managua, a mother of three who asked not to be named was making the journey. The trip cost her $2,000, and she was still indebted to a smuggler for a previous failed attempt to reach the United States. Four brothers who recently inherited a farm for which the costs of seeds and fertilizers have quadrupled also boarded a bus heading north.

This year, for the first time, the number of arrests of migrants illegally crossing the US southern border exceeded 2 million in a single year.

Another significant influx of Nicaraguans has also crossed into Costa Rica and, combined with those heading north, has resulted in about 10 percent of Nicaragua’s population leaving in the past four years, underscoring the widespread lack of faith in President Daniel Ortega’s government.

For decades, migrants from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras were the dominant groups arriving at the US border. Nicaragua’s government leaders often boasted that without the powerful gangs that terrorized surrounding countries, Nicaraguans felt relatively safe and did not need to flee.

The dynamic started shifting in 2018. Ortega, a former leftist revolutionary who led the nation during its civil war in the 1980s, won the presidency in 2006 after changes were made to the constitution to allow candidates to win without an absolute majority of votes.

Since then, he has been reelected three times, including last year, in a vote that much of the international community and many rights groups deemed a sham because of antidemocratic moves by Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, who is his vice president.

The ruling couple made institutional changes and reached deals with opponents that have allowed them to control the Supreme Court, the electoral commission, and the National Assembly. They have bought television stations and made them more sympathetic to the government, while taking their critics off the air.

In 2018, protests erupted over changes to social security rules that would have required workers to pay more and retirees to receive less. But the demonstrations expanded to mass antigovernment uprisings across the country that lasted months and led to several hundred deaths.

The government response was brutal. Furious over roadblocks that protesters had erected throughout Nicaragua, the government jailed opposition leaders and shut down political parties and civil society groups. Many political activists and journalists fled.

The exodus slowed during the pandemic but resumed again last year after Ortega stepped up his crackdown, closing research institutes, shuttering human rights organizations, and arresting not just his political opponents but also their families on trumped-up charges, including of plotting a coup.

Before last year’s election, Ortega jailed seven presidential candidates and barred several opposition parties from participating. President Biden blasted the election as “neither free nor fair, and most certainly not democratic.”

A spokesman for the Nicaraguan government did not return several messages seeking comment.

“You eliminate the media, eliminate political parties, eliminate universities. Why do you think people are leaving?” said Manuel Orozco, a Nicaraguan analyst at Inter-American Dialogue, a Washington, D.C.-based research institute.

Many Nicaraguans are also leaving because of increased economic hardship under Ortega’s rule.

Although the International Monetary Fund’s figures show about 25 percent of Nicaraguans live in poverty, analysts say the actual rate is likely far higher as some two-thirds of the nation live on about $120 a month.

“The only way you can find a job where you can earn an amount that’s not very good but a bit more comfortable is if you are allied with the government,” said Víctor Hernández, 29, who left the city of León in October and is living in Nashville, doing odd jobs. “I bought a small plot of land five years ago to build a house, and I haven’t been able to buy a single brick.”