12 New Year’s Eve comedy shows to leave you laughing all the way to 2023

IMPROV ASYLUM The North End improv house has four shows planned — a free kids’ show called “The Made-Up Matinee” at 2 p.m., a completely improv-ed show called “Main Stage: Unscripted” at 5 p.m., and an improv and sketch show called “The Main Stage Holiday Show” at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. 5 p.m. show $29. Later shows $35. Improv Asylum, 216 Hanover St. 617-263-6887, www.improvasylum.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE COMEDY Lamont Price headlines , with Joe Espinola, Andrew Della Volpe, and Matt Fanikos. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. $30-$35. Cinema Salem, One East India Square, Salem. www.cinemasalem.com

On comedy’s busiest night of the year, here are a dozen stand-up shows in and around Boston to help you close the book on 2022 with plenty of laughs.

Tooky Kavanagh Tres Gatos and Cingo Entertainment

NEW YEAR’S EVE EARLY BIRD SHOW Laugh Boston has two shows with headliner Bryan Callen (“The Goldbergs,” “MADtv”) at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., so this showcase show featuring Jason Cordova, Will Noonan, Tooky Kavanagh, and Kindra Lansburg is slated for 5 p.m. to get you home and cozy before things get nuts. $29. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. www.laughboston.com

OFF CABOT COMEDY & EVENTS Two showcase shows in Beverly this year. The early show features Kathe Farris, Harrison Stebbins, Corey Rodrigues, and Christine Hurley. The late show has Farris, Rodrigues, Stebbins, and Sean Sullivan. Tickets include a champagne toast. 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. $50. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

PAUL NARDIZZI The Dedham native doesn’t understand the need for the “light block” milk packaging. “[Milk] used to come in the see-through gallon,” he says. “Now it’s solid white so the sun rays can’t get in and sour it. See, I don’t need that, because I have this thing that I wrap around the milk, it’s called a refrigerator.” With Dave Rattigan and Mike Karsok. 6 p.m. $60 with dinner, $30 for show only. Apex Entertainment, 21 Apex Drive, Marlborough. www.scampscomedy.com

WILL NOONAN The Boston comic, who recently recorded a comedy special he plans to release in 2023, will haul himself out from the early bird show at Laugh Boston to headline two shows at The Comedy Scene. With Chris Tabb and Kevin Knightly. 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. $25. The Comedy Scene, 200 Patriot Place, Foxborough. https://thecomedyscene.club

Andrew Santino Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

ANDREW SANTINO The “Dave” costar doesn’t trust people who only have one drink a week. “One is creepier than zero or a hundred,” he says. “Because zero says, ‘Hey, man, I used to have a problem.’ . . . And a hundred says, ‘Hey, man, I currently have a problem.’ But one says, ‘I’m keeping a secret, and it’s a problem.’” 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $36.50-$126.50. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

LENNY CLARKE Clarke rings in the new year on his home turf with fellow Boston legend Don Gavin and Johnny Pizzi. Ticket includes appetizers and Italian buffet. $75. Dinner at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Giggles Comedy Club, 517 Broadway, Saugus. 781-233-9950, www.princerestaurant.com/giggles-events

MARK RILEY Riley once substitute-taught a middle-school science class, which he admits he wasn’t cut out for. “One of the kids stood up, he goes, ‘Mr. Riley, what’s DNA?’ I was like, ‘Something you don’t want to leave behind at a crime scene.’” With Janet McNamara and Bill Douglas. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. $35. The Mass Arts Center, 888 S. Main St., Mansfield. 508-339-2822, https://massartscenter.org

Christine Hurley

SIZZLIN’ NEW YEARS EVE PARTY Christine Hurley headlines the comedy portion of the bill at this year’s event at Salvatore’s Riverwalk in Lawrence, with Pete Costello and Pat Collins. The night will also feature dinner and a DJ, playing music long after the ball has dropped. 7 p.m. $130. Salvatore’s Riverwalk Lawrence, 354 Merrimack St., Lawrence. www.eventbrite.com

THE PICKLE Improvisers create scenes based on stories from a guest storyteller. Also, someone in the audience might win a jar of pickles. This edition features Ben Walsh, David Thomas, Emily Holland, Harry Gordon, Pat Kearnan, and Steve Kleinedler. 7:30 p.m. $14.40. Union Comedy, 593 Somerville Ave., Somerville. www.unioncomedy.com

BRIAN GLOWACKI The Boston comic plays New Year’s Eve at Nick’s before heading to Las Vegas for a career highlight, headlining a week at the Laugh Factory at the Tropicana. 8 p.m. $25. Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. www.nickscomedystop.com